Here are 5 surprising health benefits of ivy gourd

Ivy gourd offers a host of health benefits that you should know

Ivy gourd belongs to the same family as pumpkins and is known by multiple names like baby watermelon, little gourd, gentleman's toes, kundru, and tindora. Native to parts of Asia and Africa, it has been used as a medicinal herb to prepare many folk medicines. With that said, here are five reasons why you should include ivy gourd in your daily diet.

Helps heal digestive issues

As per studies, ivy gourd can help relieve many digestive problems. It has been found that this veggie has a good amount of dietary fiber, which keeps your gut healthy. Additionally, it adds roughage to the stool and enables smooth bulk elimination. In fact, it can also help you get rid of constipation and keep gastrointestinal ailments like stomach ulcers at bay.

Defends nervous system

Ivy gourd is blessed with the goodness of water-soluble nutrients like vitamin B2, which maintains an important role in keeping you energized. Besides that, it also features many other nutrients and antioxidants that keep your nervous system strong. Many studies have revealed that it is good for patients dealing with Alzheimer's, epilepsy, and sclerosis. It even cures symptoms of Carpal tunnel syndrome.

Helps ease diabetes

A double-blind phase I clinical trial conducted in August 2009 clearly revealed that ivy gourd showcased a blood sugar-lowering effect. This could be because it is rich in glucose-6-phosphatase-inhibiting compounds. In addition to this, many practitioners of Ayurveda and naturopathy believe that consuming ivy gourd leaf, juice, or extract shows anti-diabetic effects, making it a suitable choice for diabetes patients.

Prevents various allergies

Ivy gourd is known to prevent many respiratory allergies including asthma and bronchitis. As per a study published in the Chinese Journal of Natural Medicines in 2011, this green vegetable had a significant presence of saponin, steroids, alkaloids, flavonoids, and glycosides. This makes it highly useful in the treatment of asthma and multiple other allergies, big or small.

May prevent cancer

Apart from being anti-diabetic and preventing most allergies, ivy gourd may also help prevent cancer, as believed by many natural care enthusiasts. Loaded with antioxidants, this vegetable can protect against free radical damage to the DNA and cells. Not just that, it also offers an anti-mutagenic effect, which means that the risk of cell mutation is decreased in the body.