5 protein-rich sattu recipes

Dec 23, 2022

These sattu recipes are rich in protein and will offer you instant energy

Also called "poor man's protein," sattu or roasted gram flour is great for your overall health as it offers instant energy and hydration, supports digestion, and improves your skin and hair health. It also promotes weight loss, lowers cholesterol, and increases your appetite. Sattu drinks also keep your body cool during the summer season. Here are five protein-packed sattu recipes that you must try.

Sattu ka paratha

Combine together flour, carom seeds, salt, ghee, water, and kalonji and prepare a soft dough. For the stuffing, mix together sattu, ajwain, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, salt, green chili, lemon juice, onion, mustard oil, coriander leaves, water, and achar masala. Make small balls out of the dough and roll them. Add the stuffing, roll again and cook in ghee. Serve hot with yogurt.

Sattu laddoos

Made with protein-rich sattu, these laddoos are healthy, sugar-free, and ideal for winter. Fry some cashews in ghee until golden and keep aside. Add sattu to the same pan and roast for six-eight minutes. Transfer the roasted sattu and cashews to a bowl. Add powdered jaggery, and ghee-roasted crushed cardamom and combine everything well. Shape this mixture into small round laddoos. Serve immediately.

Sattu porridge

This is a healthy and wholesome porridge. Mix sattu and water in a saucepan well to get rid of lumps. Add powdered jaggery and mix again. Simmer this mixture for about three-four minutes until it thickens while stirring occasionally. Add milk, mix well and simmer for two minutes. Add soaked almonds, walnuts, and raisins, and mix well. Your hearty breakfast is ready to serve.

Sattu bharta

This popular recipe from Bihar goes well with dal and rice as a side dish. Mix together sattu, finely chopped green chili, chopped onion, lemon juice, chopped garlic cloves, salt, and pepper. Saute cumin seeds and black mustard seeds in oil and add this tempering to the prepared mixture. Combine everything well and serve hot with rice, dal, and pickle.

Sattu kebab

Soak dhuli moong dal in water for two hours. Blend the dal coarsely along with garlic cloves, coriander leaves, soya chunks, and ginger. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl. Add sattu, coriander powder, salt, garam masala, a pinch of turmeric powder, and pepper, and prepare a dough. Shape into flat rounds and shallow-fry in oil until golden brown. Serve hot with coriander chutney.