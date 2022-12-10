Lifestyle

5 reasons why you should sip on kombucha

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 10, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

Kombucha is delicious and wholesome

An absolute pro at probiotics, kombucha is a fermented beverage that is made using yeast and bacteria in a mixture of black or green tea. It is becoming an increasingly popular drink, especially among health freaks, as it is known to offer a plethora of nutrients and benefits. Let's check out the top five health benefits of kombucha here.

Improves gut health

One of the main health benefits of drinking kombucha is that it improves gut health. As it is a rich source of probiotics, it has the ability to balance the good bacteria in your gut and help eliminate multiple gastrointestinal ailments like bloating and gastritis. Additionally, it is also useful in keeping constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) at bay.

May help prevent cancer

Kombucha is abundant in various anti-cancer properties, as backed by some small test-tube studies. One of these revealed kombucha helped prevent the growth of cancerous cells owing to its high concentration of tea polyphenols and antioxidants. Another study showcased that it features angiogenesis, which leads to the generation of new cells in the body. The benefits of green tea can also prevent many cancers.

May manage diabetes

If you're suffering from diabetes, especially type 2, you may consider including kombucha in your daily diet. As per a study conducted on diabetic rats, kombucha was beneficial in slowing down their digestion of carbs, thereby reducing their blood sugar levels. It is made with green tea, which is known for its anti-diabetic compounds that have been proven to stabilize blood sugar.

Can improve heart health

As per multiple studies conducted on rats, kombucha has proven to be helpful in significantly improving "bad" LDL and "good" HDL cholesterol, the two important factors of any heart disease. The improvement happened in as few as 30 days! In addition to this, green tea prevents LDL cholesterol particles from oxidation, which is believed to contribute to various cardiovascular diseases.

Boosts immunity

Kombucha is loaded with various organic acids, natural ingredients, and beneficial bacteria that can boost your immunity. Not just that, in most cases, it is also packed with turmeric and ginger, two wonderous herbs from Ayurveda that are well-known for their healing properties. As health begins from our gut, kombucha's probiotic compounds are a blessing for our intestinal health and development.