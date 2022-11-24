Lifestyle

Recipe-o'-clock: Try making these different kinds of tofu today

Tofu makes us "soy" happy! Also known as bean curd, tofu is a godsend for vegan folks who focus on increasing their protein intake. Although these solid blocks of soy milk are wholesome, they could be expensive, also those with soy allergies cannot savor them. However, you can easily make five different kinds of tofu at home that are just as nutrient-rich.

Masoor dal tofu

Blend some soaked masoor dal into a smooth mixture with water. Boil this mixture in water for 10 minutes on medium flame. Once it thickens, add salt and mix. Now let it cool for about 10 minutes before transferring it to a container to set. Refrigerate it for five hours or overnight. Once completely set, cut it and cook it however you want.

Chickpea tofu

Soak chickpeas overnight and then drain and rinse the next day. Optionally, you can use chickpea flour instead Now blend the chickpeas in water and strain using cheesecloth to separate the liquid. Heat the chickpea liquid on medium flame and cook it until it thickens. Once done, pour it into a glass bowl, refrigerate, and cut it into blocks when it sets.

Black peas tofu

Soak some black beans overnight or for about eight hours. Drain and rinse them and later pulse them with water in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Filter out the liquid and add some salt to it. Now pour it into a saucepan and boil. Whisking continuously, cook until the concoction thickens. Then transfer it to a container, and refrigerate until it sets.

Peanut tofu

Grab a handful of peanuts and soak them in water for 24 hours to soften them. Once done, drain and rinse them. Now puree them with water in a blender until smooth. Using a cheesecloth, sieve and separate the liquid and transfer directly to a saucepan. Boil it on medium flame until thick and then pour into a container. Refrigerate until set. Relish!

Peas tofu

Begin with soaking green peas overnight. Drain and rinse the next day. Now add them to some water in a food processor and blend until you get a smooth mixture. Strain using a cheesecloth to separate the liquid. Pour the obtained liquid in a pan and boil over medium heat until thick. Transfer it to a container, refrigerate it, cut into blocks, and serve.