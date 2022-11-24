Lifestyle

These are the five most creative zodiac signs

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 24, 2022, 04:33 pm 3 min read

Each zodiac sign boasts some incredible traits. But have you ever wondered out of the 12 archetypes, which ones are the most creative, imaginative, and have a strong appreciation for arts? Well, to find out we touched base with Dr. Madhu Kotiya, astrologer and spiritual guide, who revealed why the following zodiac signs have a natural affinity for arts.

"In astrology, art is associated with the planet Venus which represents love, beauty, and pleasure. The five most artistic zodiac signs are Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and Scorpio. These signs are all ruled by Venus and thus have a natural affinity for the arts."

Capricorn

Dr. Kotiya says that the Capricorn sign is known for being very determined and hard-working. According to her, when it comes to being artistic they are very good at writing, painting, and taking photographs. The astrologer also revealed that Capricorns are good with their finances. Talking about love, Dr. Kotiya said that Capricorns are known for being extremely loyal and shy.

Pisces

"Pisces is known for its imagination, intuition, and creativity. A person born under this sign can conceive different ideas with their imagination and are well-known for their creativity," she says. According to her, Pisces is also artistic and creative when it comes to their career. "Pisces can be a writer, painter, photographer, or be good at any other artsy profession," concludes Dr. Kotiya.

Scorpio and Leo

"Scorpios are incredibly determined and hardworking while Leos are known for their ability to attract others and lead by example," says Dr. Kotiya. According to her, Scorpio and Leo are "a match made in heaven" because Leo loves to lead and Scorpios need someone to follow. They are called "artists of the zodiac" because together they can be "very dramatic and passionate."

Taurus

"Taurus is known for its practicality and down-to-earth nature. People with this sign are patient and persevered and can be artistic in their own way," says Dr. Kotiya. She explains, "They can be creative, but they want the creativity to be in a practical way and not an impractical one." Dr. Kotiya defines Taurus as a sign which is incredibly generous, reliable, and loyal.

Virgo

"Virgos are known for being logical and analytical even though they can sometimes be a little critical," says Dr. Kotiya. "Their art shows in their actions and thoughts as they are able to see things from multiple angles," she divulges. Dr. Madhu Kotiya concludes, "Virgos can be objective and know how to look at things distinctly."