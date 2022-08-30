Lifestyle

Here's how you can beautifully decorate your TV room

Here's how you can beautifully decorate your TV room

Written by Sneha Das Aug 30, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Make your TV room look more aesthetically pleasing with these decor ideas.

Planning to enliven your TV room? Consider yourself sorted. Earlier, people used to keep television sets in their living room, with all the furniture arranged around them. However, today, they prefer designing a separate section of their home as a TV room. So if you have an additional room for a home theatre or TV in your abode, here are some decor ideas.

Decor Choose the right decor

If your TV room has limited space, then pay more attention to the decor choices. Pick a neutral color for the room or a dark muted color like charcoal or deep grey for the wall behind the TV. Install contemporary wall-mounted sets and sleek entertainment units. You can add a plush couch along with some cool ottomans to maximize seating in the room.

Make it "lit" Lighting of the room

Lighting is one of the most important elements in an entertainment room that can change its whole vibe. For ambient lighting, go for ceiling flush/semi-flush mounts, chandeliers, track lighting, or ceiling fans with light kits. You can also add floor lamps and stylish table lamps for task lighting. For accent lighting, choose wall sconces and smaller pendants.

Creativity Get creative with the TV wall

Make your TV wall look more aesthetic and eye-catching by adding art decor or a photo display on the wall. This will make the room look calm and collected, and even make it more visually appealing when the television is not on. Fixing a large photo frame on the wall is also great. Arrange some indoor plants around your TV for a soothing appeal.

Storage Add storage and shelves

Add some shelves to display artwork and to enliven the space more creatively. Shelving can help break the square monotony of the TV set. You can also add built-in cabinets with open-faced displays for a stylish exhibit and more importantly, to create storage. You can display books, old DVDs, movie collections, and many other items on them.

Aesthetics Add a coffee table and a fluffy carpet

TV time means binging on some yummy snacks and drinks. So, instead of piling everything onto the sofa, add a coffee table to your TV room. Go for a sturdy and long-lasting design that matches the aesthetic and vibe of the room. Also, place a fluffy soft carpet to add warmth and comfort to the room. Match the carpet color to the wall shade.