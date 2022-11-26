Lifestyle

National Cake Day 2022: 5 no-bake cake recipes

Written by Sneha Das Nov 26, 2022, 06:45 am 2 min read

These cake recipes will surely satisfy your sweet cravings

Did you know that there is a day dedicated to cakes - one of the most classic and loved desserts? Observed on November 26, National Cake Day celebrates people's love for this delicious baked confection which is usually made with flour, eggs, sugar, butter, and milk. Here are five easy-to-make no-bake cake recipes to enjoy on this sweet and special day.

No-bake chocolate cake

Melt together chocolate, butter, cream, and cocoa powder. Remove from the heat, add crushed biscuits and mix well. Spread the chocolate mixture in a cake tin lined with butter paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Melt together chocolate and cream, pour on top and refrigerate for two hours. Garnish the cake with whipped cream and sugar mix, cherries, chocolate shaving, and mint leaves, and serve.

Salted caramel chocolate mousse cake

Heat caster sugar and water. Whisk together cream, salt, and butter and let it cool. Melt chocolate and double cream and stir in butter and a third of the cooled caramel mixture. Whisk the remaining double cream with caster sugar and fold it into the chocolate. Pour the chocolate mix into a cake tin and refrigerate for three-four hours. Enjoy!

No-bake rava cake

Blend together sugar, ghee, and milk into a fine paste. Transfer it to a bowl, add vanilla and yogurt and whisk well. Fold in rava and baking powder and mix well. Pour the batter into a cake tin and place the tin inside a preheated pressure cooker with salt and a wire rack on the base. Cook for 45-50 minutes without the whistle. Enjoy!

Soak the dates in water for three hours. Blend together soaked dates, coconut oil, and walnuts. Transfer the mixture to a cake tin lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate for two hours. Blend together cashews, maple syrup, coconut oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, and turmeric. Spread this mixture over the date and walnut mix and refrigerate for three hours. Garnish with berries and serve.

No-bake strawberry cake

Whip some heavy cream. Add vanilla, confectioner's sugar, and rose water and mix well. Spread whipped cream into a baking pan. Add crushed graham crackers and decorate with more whipped cream. Add strawberries and repeat the process thrice. Layer with more whipped cream and strawberries. Heat together cream and chopped dark chocolate. Whisk the mixture well and drizzle over the layered cake. Serve immediately.