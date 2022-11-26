Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Arjun Rampal! Here are the hunk's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 26, 2022, 05:30 am 3 min read

Here's how the actor keeps himself fit and healthy

The actor turns 50 today! Starting his acting career with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001 and making it all the way to Om Shanti Om (2007) and Dhaakad (2022), Arjun Rampal is one of the most coveted actors in Bollywood. Besides his remarkable onscreen performance, the celebrity also garners love for his ripped physique. On his birthday, let's check out his fitness secrets.

Rampal loves to hit the gym to shape his body

The secret behind Rampal's chiseled body is his love of burning calories at the gym. In an interview, the actor once revealed that his workout routine includes 10 to 20 minutes of warm-up on the treadmill and various stretching exercises. During his fitness session, the Daddy actor indulges in sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, and dumbbell lifting. He keeps his workout interesting by trying new exercises.

The former model doesn't overdo it and loves to experiment

Rampal believes that one should exercise according to their body's needs. Hence, he advises people not to overdo fitness in any way and respect their bodies. Additionally, he stays consistent with his workout regimen and keeps experimenting with different exercises to stay disciplined and motivated. For the folks who don't enjoy the gym, Rampal suggests they walk, jog, run, cycle, or swim.

Here's your much-needed dose of 'fitspiration'

Outdoor sports are an absolute 'Rock On' for him

Besides hitting the gym, Rampal also ensures that he participates in outdoor sports and activities. The actor loves to indulge in running and swimming, which helps him maintain his lean yet muscular physique. Not just that, the former model also practices karate and also loves to play games like football and tennis when free. He focuses a lot on building stamina and physical strength.

The actor's shocking transformation for his role in 'Ra.One'

Rampal's super-toned physique in Ra.One was a result of patience and hard work. He underwent rigorous training for two to three months and worked out five days a week. In an interview, the actor shared that he did 2500 sit-ups and about eight sets of Tabata. Additionally, it was during the shoot of this movie he was introduced to yoga.

Rampal is a foodie at heart and consumes five meals

In an interview, the Om Shanti Om villain once revealed that he consumes five small meals instead of three large ones throughout the day. His food usually includes a lot of veggies, nuts like walnut and cashews, lentils, egg whites, chapatis, whole grain bread sandwiches, and fruits. In addition to this, he ensures that he stays hydrated throughout the day.