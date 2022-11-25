World

'Hungry Couple' breaks record for speed-eating hot dogs and burritos

Written by Sneha Das Nov 25, 2022

The couple broke the Guinness World Record for speed-eating hot dogs and burritos

Eating one delicious frank is great but how about gorging on 18 flavorful franks in a few minutes? A speed-eating couple from Florida named Miki Sudo and Nicholas Wehry ate 18 franks on October 22, 2022, in Tampa, Florida in USA. Also called the "Hungry Couple," Sudo and Wehry broke the Guinness World Record for "speed-eating hot dogs and burritos." Here's more to it!

Sudo completed an entire burrito in 31.41 seconds

Sudo broke her previous record of three hotdogs and devoured six weiners in one minute. Proving her excellent speed, Sudo ate an entire burrito in 31.41 seconds and broke the previous record by 0.88 seconds. Her husband Wehry had previously broken the record of eating nine hotdogs in three minutes and this time he surpassed the record by engulfing 12 hotdogs!

The couple met at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Involved in competitive eating for a long time, the gustatory athlete couple's romantic journey started through their mutual love for the sport. The couple met at a hotel gym four years ago before the 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. "We actually met at the gym on the morning of the largest eating contest on our circuit," Sudo tells Guinness World Records.

Sudo has been winning the competition since 2014

The couple also has a child together. Sudo has won the competition since 2014 in the female category of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for seven consecutive years. When asked about how the couple eats so much food at once, Wehry said, "We have two completely different styles." He also said that eating competitively is completely different from eating for Guinness World Records.

Previously, Wehry had attempted several record titles

"Eat the hot dog down, while I'm doing that fold this [the bun] in half, dunk it, and remember...the bun is a drink. The bun is not food, it is a drink to chase your hot dog," Wehry demonstrated. He earlier attempted to break records for the fastest time to eat a 12" pizza with hands, and most ice cream eaten in a minute.

Next, Wehry wants to break the cookie dough record

"We want to beat each other, whether we verbalize it or not, which most of the time we do," Wehry said. While Sudo is happy to have collected so many championship belts in her competition, she says that her happiest moment has been meeting the love of her life and giving birth to their son. Next, Wehry wants to break the cookie dough record.