Suitcases full of body parts found inside New York apartment

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 22, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

The police said they have identified a person of interest and will soon commence his questioning.

In a gruesome development, the New York Police found suitcases filled with human body parts and blood at a Brooklyn apartment this week. Police said the large amount of blood was that of a woman in her 20s who has reportedly been missing for several days. While one suspect has been identified in the case, arrests are yet to be made. Here's more.

New York, especially Brooklyn, is often referred to as the crime capital of the United States of America (USA).

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), crime rates increased by 26% in August 2022 compared to August 2021, with incidents of rape, grand larceny, burglary, and robbery rising.

The incident in Brooklyn ties into the pattern of heinous crimes in the area.

According to reports, police recovered the body parts at an apartment on Linwood Street, Cypress Hills. Authorities told ABC News that the first 911 call came at 1:40 pm on Wednesday after neighbors noticed a foul odor emanating from the apartment. However, the police were only able to step into the unit at 10 pm as they were waiting for a warrant.

BREAKING: Dismembered body found inside an apartment at 315 Linwood Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Neighbors say a foul odor lead to the discovery. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/CdNCk7ANkM — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 22, 2022

Neighbors revealed that a couple lived in the apartment and they could often be heard arguing. After the police found human remains and blood in the apartment, they discovered that the tenant- a woman in her 20s- was missing. The police have identified a person of interest and will soon commence his questioning. Investigations into the "large amounts of blood" are underway.

Petrified by the incident, a resident told ABC News, "This is scary. I live here with my family and it's just kind of wicked knowing that there's somebody doing something like this where you lay your head at night." Another resident said that the incident in question is "outrageous." She added, "It makes me scared to even be around here. I'm just sick."