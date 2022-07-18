World

US: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting, gunman shot dead

US: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting, gunman shot dead

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 18, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

The gunman was shot by a 22-year-old legally armed civilian after he opened fire in the mall's food court.

In another incident of gun violence, three died and two were injured at a mall shooting in Indiana, US. The gunman was shot by a 22-year-old legally armed civilian after he opened fire in the mall's food court. The incident comes only a few days after a mass shooting incident killed seven people during a July 4th parade in Chicago.

Context Why does this story matter?

The mass shooting in Indiana comes as the latest in a string of gun violence incidents that have unnerved America.

In 2022, massacres in Texas, Illinois, and New York led to the deaths of 38 civilians, including 19 children.

On June 24th, the US Senate passed a gun violence bill that will run background checks on buyers and help states put red flag laws.

Incident Gunman shot dead by armed civilian

The shooter entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle on Sunday evening and fired at four females and one male. A 12-year-old girl was also injured in the incident that took place inside the mall's food court. A 22-year-old man from a nearby county who was legally carrying a gun shot and killed the gunman, the local police said.

Police What did the police say?

As per Greenwood police, the shooter was armed with a long-gun rifle but the weapon is yet to be recovered. Officials are investigating the gunman's motive and have requested witnesses to contact the authorities. "The real hero of the day is the citizen carrying the firearm who was able to stop the shooter as soon as he began," the police chief said.

Twitter Post Shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, Indiana

#BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 2 dead on scene, multiple injured, following shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana.

-No active threat, per PD.

-Unknown if shooter is among the 2 dead.

-Shooting happened in food court.

-Tactical units clearing mall.

pic.twitter.com/XdqAnMYkr4 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 17, 2022

Indiana 'Constitutional carry' gun law passed in Indiana

A new 'constitutional carry' law passed in Indiana this month allows civilians to carry a handgun outside their house without a permit. The law was opposed by many in state law enforcement but ultimately passed on July 1 with the Governor's assent. It prohibits convicted felons, juveniles, and those with a mental illness from carrying a handgun.

Gun Violence About 40,000 deaths caused by firearms annually

The US witnessed 350 incidents of mass shootings this year which led to the death of four or more people, as per the Gun Violence Archives. Every year, about 40,000 deaths are caused by firearms. The US House of Representatives will be voting on the gun violence bill this week, the first in 20 years to consider a ban on assault weapons.