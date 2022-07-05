World

Chicago July 4 parade shooting: Who is 22-year-old suspect Crimo?

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 05, 2022, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Robert E 'Bobby' Crimo III is suspected to have opened fire on a July 4 parade in Chicago.

A 22-year-old man—identified as Robert E "Bobby" Crimo III—was arrested for allegedly open firing on an Independence Day parade in Chicago. While six persons were killed, dozens were injured in the Highland Park suburb on Monday. Reuters reported Crimo was taken into custody after the police surrounded the car he was in. They also persuaded Crimo to surrender. Here's what we know about him.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a nation with the highest per capita gun ownership in the world and the highest annual number of mass shootings among wealthy nations, the United States Senate passed the most significant gun legislation in nearly three decades on June 24.

It followed the deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

High-powered rifle Crimo was on run for 8 hours before being arrested

The suspected shooter, who used a high-powered rifle to shoot from the rooftop of a building on the parade route, was reportedly on the run for nearly eight hours before being arrested. Earlier, the police had circulated his photo for people to identify him and inform the authorities. Meanwhile, the police had also surrounded a residence listed as his possible address.

Twitter Post Video of Crimo's arrest

Video of Robert Crimo III arrest. "Do me a favor, get on your knees, get on your knees lay down flat on your stomach." https://t.co/mrVLkv6AEg pic.twitter.com/VtWBXFZbWN — John Dodge (@dodgerman) July 5, 2022

Illinois Crimo believed to be Highland Park suburb resident

Crimo, who was believed to be driving a 2010 silver-colored Honda Fit—license plates carrying number DM80653—was reportedly spotted by the North Chicago Police near US Highway 41 and Buckley Road. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said that Crimo briefly fled before being detained near Lake Forest in Illinois. He is also believed to be a longtime resident of the Highland Park suburb.

Aliases Social media sites remove Crimo's accounts

Following the shooting, social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Discord, have removed accounts that appeared to belong to Crimo. The Verge reported that Crimo, who used aliases, likely posted more than a dozen videos on YouTube as well as hosted a Discord channel named "SS." However, he had apparently not posted anything on his alleged YouTube handle in around eight months.

Rap video Crimo allegedly used concerning language, imagery in videos

One of Crimo's videos reportedly included language and imagery that seemed to be about classrooms and stick-art illustrations of people being shot. Another clip that appeared to be a rap song's music video featured Crimo wearing protective gear and handling bullets in what looked like a classroom. Crimo had uploaded multiple albums to Spotify and several EPs and singles on Apple Music.

Details Onlookers ran for their lives as shooter opened fire

Crimo allegedly opened fire on the Independence Day parade around 10:00 am (local time), which sent hundreds of people fleeing from the area. There was total chaos with onlookers running for their lives, leaving a parade route strewn with chairs, personal belongings, and abandoned balloons. All the six who died were adults and the injured, including several kids, were taken to the hospital.