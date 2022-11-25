Lifestyle

National Parfait Day 2022: Check out these 5 parfait recipes

Written by Sneha Das Nov 25, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

Observed on November 25 every year, National Parfait Day celebrates the delicious custard-like dessert that originated in France. Usually served in a tall glass with cherry and butterscotch toppings, the parfait recipe first appeared in an 1890s French cookbook. Parfait is usually made with whipped cream, sugar, egg, and syrup. Here are five delicious parfait recipes that you can prepare on this special day.

Mango parfait

Packed with the sweetness of mangoes, this parfait recipe makes for a refreshing and healthy breakfast. Whisk together hung yogurt, green cardamom powder, low-calorie sweetener, and saffron water and transfer into a piping bag. Add muesli into a glass, and pipe out the sweetened yogurt followed by mango pieces and soaked basil seeds. Repeat the process again, garnish with mint sprig and serve immediately.

Oats parfait

Packed with nutritional properties, this oats parfait is wholesome and healthy and is perfect to have on a weight loss diet. Soak oats in milk overnight in a jar. In the morning, add pomegranate, Greek yogurt, honey, and pistachios to the same jar. Serve immediately. You can also alternate pomegranate and pistachios with bananas and walnuts or strawberries and almonds.

Chocolate parfait

Loaded with the goodness of dark chocolate, this sweet, rich, and dense parfait can be your dessert after a wholesome meal. Boil some milk in a saucepan. Add dark chocolate pieces and melt them. Add egg yolk and brown sugar and stir well. Add whipped cream and stir again. Freeze the mixture for four-five hours. Garnish with chocolate shavings and serve chilled.

Orange parfait

Winters are incomplete without gorging on some sweet oranges. This orange parfait recipe is easy to make and can be served at any winter party. Take a glass and put a few slices of vanilla cake in it. Add orange zest, chopped oranges, and whipped cream. Repeat another layer of the same ingredients and then refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve.

Motichoor rabri parfait

Dissolve saffron threads, sugar, and water to prepare a syrup. Make a slurry with besan, water, and crushed saffron and pass it through a perforated spoon to deep fry boondis. Soak in the syrup infused with melon and cardamom seeds. Take out and shape them into laddoos. Crumble the laddoos in a glass, and pour rabdi on top. Garnish with almonds and pistachio silvers.