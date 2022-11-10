Lifestyle

Bring home these air-purifying indoor plants to breathe easy

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 10, 2022

With a drop in air quality it's time to pay attention to the air you breathe in

At a time when air pollution is at its peak in major cities, breathing in pure and fresh air is gradually becoming a luxury. With the air quality outdoors becoming toxic, the indoors aren't any safer. However, worry not! There's a natural way to breathe in clean air - air-purifying houseplants. They not only improve air quality inside homes but are also quite therapeutic.

Bright light Spider plants for your hanging pots

Spider plants have more than 200 species and are known to eliminate formaldehyde and xylene from the air. They can grow quickly and require little to no care. Put them around your workplace or bedroom to enhance the aesthetic factor of your space and also breathe easy. These look best on a hanging pot. Ensure they get bright to moderate light to grow well.

Moderate sunlight Place Golden Pothos near your windows

Also known as the Devil's ivy, these plants have been found to absorb toxins such as benzene, formaldehyde, and xylene from the air with their heart-shaped leaves. Golden pothos thrives in moderate indoor sunlight, so place them near a window in your room that gets enough sunlight. Water them once a week and watch their beautiful and fluffy foliage grow efficiently.

Indirect bright light Dracaenas require a little extra care

These strikingly gorgeous houseplants are perfect for removing benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, and xylene from the air. Some dracaenas can grow up to 10 feet tall but require a little extra care. You must keep the soil moist but not soggy, as too much water can be fatal. These tall plants come in multiple shapes and sizes. They grow well indoors in indirect bright light.

Direct sunlight Winters are coming, bring your Chrysanthemums in

Commonly known as garden mums, chrysanthemums prefer slightly cooler areas and flourish in direct sunlight. They are known for their ability to remove common toxins along with ammonia. The best time to keep chrysanthemums at home for purifying air is when they blossom. Without the flowers their ability to remove toxins from the air is limited. Keep their soil damp but not soggy.

Water 'em well Areca Palms look great with bright interiors

A native of Madagascar, areca palms are widely used as air-purifying indoor plants. These look best in rooms with bright interiors. Providing just the right amount of light is the key to successfully growing areca palms indoors. These plants require plenty of water during their initial growth and are known to absorb benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and more from the air.