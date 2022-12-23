Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of almond milk

Written by Sneha Das Dec 23, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Almond milk is a great drink for lactose intolerant people

A popular nut-based dairy alternative, almond milk is extremely nutritious and beneficial for your overall health. Perfect for lactose-intolerant people, almond milk is low in calories and can help in weight loss. Rich in calcium, vitamins A, E, and D, fiber, protein, and potassium, this 100% vegan drink promotes healthy skin and supports a healthy heart. Here are five health benefits of almond milk.

Helps in weight loss

If you are calorie conscious or planning to shed those extra kilos, then swap full-fat milk with unsweetened almond milk. While full-fat milk contains 140-150 calories, unsweetened almond milk has just 30-50 calories, making it perfect for weight loss﻿. It is also low in sugar and carbs. The dietary fiber in it also reduces hunger pangs and prevents the risk of diabetes.

Promotes bone health

Packed with calcium, almond milk helps strengthen your bones and prevent the risk of fractures and bone-related ailments like arthritis and osteoporosis. Opt for almond milk enriched with vitamins A and D to make your bones and teeth healthy and strong. Almond milk offers 30% of the recommended daily amount of calcium and 25% of the recommended amount of vitamin D.

Improves your skin

The vitamin E in almond milk contains antioxidant properties which help improve your skin health and make it radiant. It helps combat inflammation and makes your skin bright. It also protects you against harmful UV rays while deeply moisturizing your skin. Almond milk helps fade acne marks, aging spots, and other skin discolorations, and it also soothes skin redness and irritations.

Promotes healthy digestion

Easy to digest, almond milk is light on the stomach and helps prevent gastrointestinal problems, thereby promoting a healthy digestive tract. This nourishing milk also reduces the symptoms of constipation and other intestinal issues. The fiber in it promotes easy bowel movements and prevents bloating. Per serving of almond milk contains almost one gram of fiber. It also helps prevent diarrhea and dysentery.

Keeps your heart healthy

Almond milk contains zero cholesterol or saturated fats, thus helping in keeping your heart healthy and preventing the risk of cardiovascular disorders like heart attack and stroke. The omega fatty acids in this heart-healthy drink prevent high blood pressure. It is also low in sodium which aids in the prevention of harmful heart diseases. Therefore, consuming almond milk daily can boost your heart health.