Christmas: Here's how Argentines celebrate this special day

With Argentina being the center of attention after the FIFA World Cup win, you might want to know how they celebrate Christmas there. The vibe around Christmas﻿ is very different here as compared to countries in the Northern Hemisphere. They don't experience a white Christmas, ever. Celebrating the festival in summer around this time of the year, here are some traditions Argentines stick to.

Setting up Christmas decoration

You will see decorations going up starting on December 8, which marks the start of the Christmas season in Argentina. The day is important because it's the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. All of the decorations and trees then stay up until January 6, the day of Epiphany which is, twelve days from the day Christmas has ended.

A night out to boliches

On the 24th past midnight, it is a customary practice among youngsters to go out to clubs, called boliches, either to a party or to simply celebrate together. Usually, people light up fireworks or toast with champagne at midnight. These boliches offer special Christmas-themed nights on Christmas Eve. Many people also spend their time watching fireworks before heading out to boliches.

There's no caroling

It may be common to go singing from door to door to spread holiday cheer in many parts of North America and Europe, but in Argentina, you won't get to listen to carols much. There will be decorations all over the trees, in homes, boliches, streets, and anything else you can think of, but no singing. Even Christmas tunes are not common here.

Fireworks blow off on Christmas Eve past midnight

There's no Christmas without fuegos artificiales, or fireworks. Buenos Aires' Puerto Madero is the most famous destination to see great fireworks celebrating the grand occasion. Argentines also love to send up spherical lanterns, known as globos. These little paper globes have a fire lit inside them which causes them to float up through the air over the houses like football-sized hot air balloons.

Typical Christmas meals

What's Christmas without delicacies? A traditional food for Christmas Day is a sándwiches de miga with ham, mayo, egg, and bread rolled into a wrap. People also relish a range of other foods like pan dulce - white bread filled with nuts and dried fruits, mantecol - peanut-based nougat, garrapiñada de maní - caramelized peanuts, sidra - sparkling, alcoholic apple cider, and champagnes among others.