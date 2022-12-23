Lifestyle

Omicron BF.7: Symptoms, precautions, and what we know so far

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 23, 2022, 01:16 pm 3 min read

Omicron BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5

COVID-19 is posing yet another danger to public health in the form of the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7. This variant is responsible for the recent spike in Coronavirus cases in China. However, it hasn't really caused much alarm up to this point in India, but it is only a matter of time. Here's everything you need to know about the new variant.

What is the situation in India?

So far, four cases have been reported in India. Two cases have been reported from Gujarat and the other two from Odisha. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," he wrote in a tweet.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to stay alert

What do we know so far about Omicron sub-variant BF.7?

The new sub-variant Omicron BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5. It is a highly transmissible variant and has a significantly shorter period of incubation. It also has a higher probability to cause re-infection and is said to be by far the most infectious variant of its predecessors. Even vaccinated individuals can be infected with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

Is Omicron sub-variant BF.7 more dangerous than previous strains?

A study published in Cell Host and Microbe journal earlier this month reported that the BF.7 sub-variant has a 4.4-fold higher neutralization resistance than the original D614G variant. However, the same study reported the existence of another Omicron sub-variant called BQ.1 which has 10-fold higher neutralization resistance. A higher neutralization resistance refers to a higher likelihood of the variant spreading and replacing other variants.

What mutations lead to BF.7?

The new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has a change in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, a feature that allows it to enter cells. It also has a change in the nucleotide sequence, sometimes referred to as the blueprint of an organism. These mutations give BF.7 the ability to escape neutralizing antibodies made by vaccines or earlier infection with Coronavirus.

Symptoms of Omicron BF.7 variant

The new variant presents symptoms similar to the previous ones. A runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough, exhaustion vomiting, and diarrhea are a few typical symptoms to look out for. This variant may not lead to any severe complications but can spread faster. However, those with weakened immune systems and pre-existing chronic medical issues are more prone to develop serious diseases from the variant.

Precautions you can take

With Christmas and New Year's celebrations on the horizon, take the following precautions: Maintain proper hygiene. Keep washing your hands with soaps, or use sanitizer. Wear a mask if you go out to public gatherings. Get yourself updated on vaccines and booster shots. Work on strengthening your immunity. People with weakened immune systems need to be extra careful.