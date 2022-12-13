Lifestyle

National Cocoa Day 2022: 5 healthy chocolate desserts

These chocolate desserts are healthy and can be enjoyed guilt-free

Observed on December 13 every year, National Cocoa Day is dedicated to celebrating cocoa which is used to prepare chocolates that we all love. Cocoa is packed with polyphenols that are great for our overall health. On this day, you can either enjoy your favorite chocolate desserts or indulge in a cup of hot cocoa. Here are five chocolate desserts recipes to try today.

Ragi dark chocolate cake

Melt small dark chocolate chunks in a double boiler. Whisk eggs in a bowl. Add brown sugar and whisk well. Combine together melted chocolate and melted butter, add this to the egg-sugar mixture and whisk again. Sift together baking powder and ragi flour, add it to the above mixture and fold well. Bake for 15 minutes. Garnish with fresh cream and serve.

Dark chocolate oats mousse

This rich and gooey chocolate mousse is not only delicious but healthy as well as it is prepared using oats, cocoa, honey, and milk. Mix together oats and cocoa powder. Add honey and milk to the mixture and stir well. Add chia seeds and mix well. Garnish with crushed almonds and refrigerate it overnight to set. Layer with strawberries and blueberries and serve cold.

Banana chocolate bites

Packed with protein, fiber, copper, vitamin B, and magnesium, these choco banana bites are nutritious and can be enjoyed whenever you have those devilish sweet cravings. They are also super-easy to make. To prepare these mouthwatering sweet treats, melt small chunks of dark chocolate in a microwave or a double boiler. Dip the banana slices in the melted chocolate, coat well, refrigerate and enjoy.

Healthy chocolate muffins

Whisk together whole wheat flour, espresso powder, cinnamon, and unsweetened cocoa powder in a large bowl. Add chocolate chips and stir well. In another bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, honey, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well. Line muffin cups with cooking spray, pour the batter, and bake for 20 minutes. Let them cool before eating.

Healthy chocolate pancakes

Mix together sifted whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, unsweetened cocoa, and baking soda. Whisk together milk, vanilla, eggs, and maple syrup in another bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and combine well. Add chocolate chips and mix well. Pour a spoonful of the batter into a coconut oil-greased pan and cook well on both sides. Garnish with maple syrup. Enjoy!