National Mousse Day 2022: Try these 5 lip-smacking recipes today

Try these five mousse recipes for a flavorful day

We are a'moussed' at this decadent dessert! As November 30 marks National Mousse Day in the US, today is the perfect occasion to whip up some sweetness. Meaning 'froth' or 'foam' in French, this drool-worthy treat is prepared by beating eggs and cream until fluffy. So to help you celebrate this occasion on a flavorsome note, here are five delicious mousse recipes.

Chocolate mousse

Break chocolate into small chunks and place them with butter inside a microwavable bowl. Melt the chocolate and keep stirring to avoid lumps. Once done, beat in some eggs and fold them into the chocolate mixture. Now pour this concoction into small jars or cups and store them inside a refrigerator until set. Finally, garnish with chocolate curls or chips and serve fresh.

Coffee mousse

Heat some milk or cream with coffee and then whisk some eggs along with sugar to taste. Mix everything well and then heat it on a medium flame to thicken the mixture. Add some soaked gelatin to this, then remove it from the heat, and allow it to cool. Place sponge cake slices in a cup, pour this mixture, and layer with whipped cream.

Avocado chocolate mousse

Begin by scooping out some avocados and blending them. To this, add some cocoa, honey, and milk. Blend it again until you attain a smooth consistency. Add more milk if it is too thick. Once done, pour this mixture into a bowl and let it rest inside a refrigerator for a couple of hours or until set. Enjoy chilled.

Strawberry mousse

Place some sliced strawberries in a pan and add sugar to taste. Cook on medium flame and then thicken it by adding corn flour and water. Pour this into a glass and let it cool. Now whisk some eggs, sugar, strawberry puree, and gelatin into this. Reheat again, but gently. Layer it with whipped cream, allow it to refrigerate until set, and relish!

Mango mousse

Grab a bowl and add some whipped cream and powdered sugar to it. Beat it until the cream becomes stiff. Once that is done, add in some mango pulp or puree. Mix until everything is nicely combined. Keep it aside. Now take some small glasses and layer them with sliced mangoes. Add the mixture to it, garnish with mango pulp, and refrigerate. Serve cold.