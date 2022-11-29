Lifestyle

5 reasons you should include passion fruit in your diet

5 reasons you should include passion fruit in your diet

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 29, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

From heart to immunity, here are five health benefits of passion fruit

Here's all the passionate compassion your body needs. A tropical fruit that grows in many countries including India, passion fruit has a soft pulp with lots of seeds. It is sour and tangy in flavor, oval in shape, and features a fascinating purple color. Additionally, it is replete with a plethora of nutrients that make it super wholesome. Here are some health benefits.

Improves heart health

Passion fruit when consumed daily can help lower the cholesterol levels in your blood. It also prevents deposition in arteries that may cause heart blockages. As blood pressure is a major risk factor for many cardiac diseases, this fruit which is loaded with potassium, can stabilize it to normal levels. It also relaxes blood vessels and blood flow.

Boosts immunity

Passion fruit boasts an impressive nutrient profile. Loaded with vitamins A and C, magnesium, and potassium, this purple goodness can boost your immunity and keep many diseases at bay. It is packed with calcium, fiber, iron, copper, and flavonoids, which makes it a great source of antioxidants vital for the proper growth of infection-fighting tissues and cells.

Reduces anxiety

If you are dealing with anxiety, passion fruit can help you stay calm. Abundant with magnesium, which scientists around the world link to reduced anxiety and depression, this juicy fruit increases the levels of a chemical called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). This chemical lowers brain activity and helps you stay relaxed in mild cases of anxiety, as backed by various studies.

Regulates blood sugar levels

Passion fruit scores low on the glycemic index and high on fiber, which makes it among the top preferences for people with diabetes. Its fiber content helps absorb blood sugar slowly in the bloodstream, which further keeps the sugar levels normal. Additionally, it is rich in pectin, which is a type of fiber that keeps you full without increasing your calorie consumption.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Besides other important nutrients, passion fruit is also blessed with a good portion of antioxidants that help fight off free radicals in the body. Hence, these free radicals that can damage cells and lead to cancer, can be tackled. Besides that, this fruit is also rich in vitamin A and flavonoids, which help prevent the growth of cancer-causing cells inside your system.