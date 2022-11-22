Lifestyle

Five reasons why you should include ragi in your diet

Nov 22, 2022

From digestion to hair health, here are five health benefits of ragi

Ragi is a wonder grain that is heavily used in dishes across India. Helpful in your weight loss journey, this finger millet features an impressive nutrient profile that makes it a superfood. Owing to its gluten-free properties and health benefits, it's widely used in cuisines across the world, and even in a lot of baby food. Here are five health benefits of ragi.

Stay fit Aids in weight loss

Ragi is abundant with dietary fiber that keeps the stomach full for a long period of time and keeps unhealthy snacking at bay. This leads to minimized appetite and weight loss in a healthy and natural way. In addition to this, the superfood lowers your blood sugar levels in the body by activating insulin, which further helps in losing weight.

Natural relaxant Helps in relaxing the body

Another nutrient that ragi is rich in is antioxidants like tryptophan, an amino acid that works as a natural relaxant. This makes this ancient millet a good source to keep anxiety, stress, depression, and insomnia away. As per a study conducted by MedIndia in 2000, ragi has properties that can help ease migraine and other forms of headaches.

Rich in iron Assists in overcoming anemia

Anemia is a condition in which the body lacks red blood cells to transport adequate oxygen in the body. Iron deficiency is one of its major causes. Consuming ragi can help you heal from this ailment as it is blessed with a good amount of iron. For optimum consumption, you can savor ragi dosa or ragi balls with plenty of veggies on the side.

Low glycaemic index Manages diabetes

Ragi boasts a high content of polyphenols and dietary fibers which can help you reduce the risk of diabetes. It can help you lower your blood sugar and stabilize it at normal levels. In addition to this, various studies have shown that it has a lower glycaemic index which lessens food cravings and keeps blood sugar within a safe range.

Prevents hair loss Good for hair

Rich in proteins, this millet-based offering is perfect for those who want to steer clear of hair fall and premature greying of hair. The antioxidants present in ragi effectively prevent tissue damage, which reduces the development of grey hair. In addition to this, the magnesium content in ragi is helpful in keeping your hair strong and preventing hair loss.