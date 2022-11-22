Lifestyle

Confusing cat behaviors every cat parent should know

Confusing cat behaviors every cat parent should know

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 22, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

Normal cat behavior isn’t really a thing, cats, like us, have distinctive qualities and traits

Cats are incredibly cute and quirky pets. However, sometimes their behavior can perplex one to the core, leaving them scratching their head for answers. Cats are proud and unique and their strange behaviors are part of the reason why we love them so much. We have put together the five most common confusing cat behaviors for you to understand their language.

Seeking safety Cramming into tiny spaces

Your cat may have the whole room to sleep in, but still, they choose to cram themselves under the bed, or inside a small cardboard box. This behavior is believed to stem from the time before cats were domesticated. Small spaces make them feel safe and secure. Their natural instinct is to sleep in hidden spaces making it difficult for predators to find them.

Happy kitten Making biscuits or kneading

If you are a cat parent, you might have noticed how your cat pushes onto you using its front claws. The action often looks like they are kneading dough. Kittens do this to stimulate milk from their mother. If your cat does this, understand that they are associating you with the warmth of their mother, and are content and happy with you.

Seeking attention Knocking things off

Every cat owner has at least once gotten their flower vase broken by their devilishly cute friend at home. Cats knock things off out of curiosity, to see exactly what will happen if they touch something. They may also do so to gain your attention. If this behavior irritates you, you should ignore them so that they don't repeat it to gain your attention.

Healthy bite Eating house plants

Is your cat nibbling on your house plants? This is completely normal behavior and not at all unhealthy for them. Cats bite and chew plants for a variety of reasons. Indigestion is often cured by eating grass. Also, they might do so out of curiosity or boredom. However, some plants are toxic for cats, so ensure you have no plants that might poison them.

Predator's cry Midnight meows

Sometimes your cat might start meowing loudly in the middle of the night, often leaving you annoyed. Especially, when you don't get to sleep as carelessly as your cat does. The reason why your cat howls at night probably can be attributed to its urge to hunt. By giving your cat toys to play with or food, you should be able to silence them.