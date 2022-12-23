Lifestyle

5 non-alcoholic Christmas drinks recipes

Written by Sneha Das Dec 23, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

These non-alcoholic drinks are perfect to serve at Christmas parties

If you are planning to throw a Christmas party this weekend, decide on a menu that includes plenty of starters and beverages. However, it is not mandatory to serve alcohol at your party when there are several natural non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails to choose from and make everyone feel welcome at the gathering. Serving these non-alcoholic Christmas drinks will make you a star host.

Cranberry and ginger drink

This drink can not only be served for Christmas but can also treat a hangover headache. Easy to make, this bright red-colored drink is equally pretty to look at. Combine together vinegar, cranberries, sugar, cinnamon, water, and ginger, and cook in a saucepan. Simmer for 10-15 minutes. Strain the mixture and mash to release the liquid. Add ice and club soda. Serve.

Blackberry mocktail

Made with tarty and sweet-flavored fresh blackberries, this refreshing non-alcoholic drink can be served at Christmas parties to children. Add fresh blackberries, orange juice, cinnamon syrup, and lemon juice to a shaker and muddle the mixture well. Shake well and strain the mixture. Pour into a tall glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a couple of blackberries and serve chilled.

Passion fruit martini

Packed with the sweet and fruity flavor of passion fruits, this fizzy drink is healthy and will hydrate your body. It is also loaded with several nutrients. Scoop the flesh from passion fruits and throw them into a shaker. Add egg white, sugar syrup, alcohol-free spirit, and lemon juice, and shake well. Strain, top with sparkling grape juice, and serve chilled.

Virgin pina colada

This tropical drink was invented in Puerto Rico. Add dark brown muscovado sugar and water to a saucepan and stir well. Add pineapple strips, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and black peppercorns, and boil. Strain and refrigerate the mixture. Pour into a glass, add coconut milk and lime juice and stir well. Add ice and sugar syrup and mix well. Garnish with pineapple wedges and serve.

Rosemary cider mocktail

This fizzy and refreshing mocktail will instantly cheer you up this Christmas. This drink is gluten-free, vegan, and low in fat, making it perfect for health-conscious people. Combine together water, rosemary, and sugar-free syrup in a saucepan and cook well while stirring occasionally. Discard the rosemary sprig. Combine apple cider, club soda, and the prepared rosemary syrup. Garnish with rosemary sprig and serve chilled.