5 easy and delicious recipes using dates

Dec 09, 2022

Dates are rich in essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins and minerals

Grown in tropical regions across the world, dates are fruits of the date palm tree that have a sweet flavor and a chewy texture. Packed with a high-calorie content, dates are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Dates not only give you instant energy but also improve bone health and lower cholesterol. Here are five interesting recipes with dates.

Dates cake

Blend together dates, milk, and sugar in a food processor until you get a smooth paste. Add the blended mix to a bowl along with refined oil, and baking powder and mix well. Sprinkle almonds and mix again. Pour in a floured baking dish and bake for 30-40 minutes in an oven at 150 degrees Celsius. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Dates kheer

This is the perfect dessert to have during Ramzan. Fry some cashew nuts in a ghee-greased pan until golden brown. Add dates and fry them for one minute. Add water and cook well until the dates become soft. Add milk, mix and let it come to a boil. Add cardamom powder and fried cashew nuts and mix well. Refrigerate the kheer and serve chilled.

Dates laddoo

Blend seedless dates in a blender into a coarse paste. Roast almonds, cashews, and dry coconut in a ghee-greased kadai for five minutes until crunchy. Add poppy seeds and roast for two minutes. Add crushed dates and mix well. Smash the dates with a spatula and saute well. Let them cool and make small round balls from the mixture. Serve immediately.

Dates halwa

Soak dates in hot water for 30 minutes and blend into a smooth paste. Add the date paste to a kadhai, add ghee and mix well. Cook for 15 minutes. Mix together cornflour and water in a bowl, add it to the date mixture and combine everything well. Cook for 30 minutes. Add ghee-roasted cashew and cardamom powder and mix well. Serve warm.

Dates pancake

Combine together whole wheat flour, water, and salt and whisk well. Add some fruit salt and mix gently. Add the batter to a tava greased with melted butter. Cook the pancake well on both sides. For the stuffing, mix together chopped dates, walnuts, raisins, cinnamon, and nutmeg powder. Put the stuffing inside the pancake and fold it to make a semi-circle. Serve immediately.