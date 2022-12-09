Lifestyle

All about seasonal affective disorder or winter depression

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 09, 2022, 01:07 pm 3 min read

If you feel depressed during winter you might be suffering from seasonal affective disorder

Our mental health is very much related to the environment. As the long days of the warm, sunny season shrink to make way for colder, shorter days, it becomes common for many people to feel more sluggish than usual. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can impair daily functioning and decrease the quality of life. Let's dive right in to understand its nitty-gritty.

What is seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that is provoked by seasonal change. Usually, symptoms begin in the winter. People may start to feel low when the days get shorter in the winter and begin to feel better when spring arrives with longer daylight hours. In some cases, it can have a serious impact on how a person feels and functions.

Symptoms of SAD may include

One may feel depressed most days, and experience hopelessness or worthlessness. They may experience changes in appetite or weight and have low energy. People can also lose interest in activities they once enjoyed. They may have difficulty concentrating and feel sluggish or agitated. There may have frequent thoughts of death or suicide. One may also experience oversleeping, social withdrawal, or the desire to hibernate.

What causes SAD?

The amount of sunlight you receive during the day is thought to influence SAD. Research suggests that decreased sunlight exposure in winter and increased exposure in the spring and summer affect the natural biological clock that regulates our hormones, sleep, and moods. Decreased sunlight exposure alters serotonin and melatonin levels, thereby leading to sleep, mood, and behavioral malfunctions.

Who is at risk?

Research suggests that SAD occurs more often in women than in men. In most cases, SAD begins in young adulthood. Those people living with major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are at a higher risk. Additionally, people who experience SAD tend to have other mental health disorders such as an eating disorder, anxiety disorder, or panic disorder.

Can SAD be prevented?

Since SAD generally occurs during winter, it is highly predictable. If you have experienced SAD before, you might be at better odds by starting with the treatments early. You would get ample time to consult your therapist in order to prepare better for the situation. People with SAD often have vitamin D deficiency, hence vitamin D supplements may help improve their symptoms.

Treatments involved

Therapies like light therapy and medications like antidepressants and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may positively influence SAD's progression. However, other treatments, including talk therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy have also demonstrated effectiveness. Light therapy involves being exposed to bright light that mimics natural outdoor light. This can bring positive alterations in the hormone levels linked to mood.