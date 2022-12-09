Lifestyle

Stiff-Person Syndrome: Here's everything about Celine Dion's rare illness

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 09, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

Stiff-Person Syndrome is rare, painful, and has no causes

Celine Dion recently revealed in an emotional video that she has been diagnosed with "a very rare neurological disorder." The disease is affecting her singing, owing to which the artist behind My Heart Will Go On had to cancel her Europe tour which was scheduled for February 2023. Here's everything you should know about Stiff-Person Syndrome, the rare disease that Dion is currently battling.

Stiff-Person Syndrome occurs one in every one million people

Stiff-Person Syndrome is an exceptionally rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects one's central nervous system. This rare disease occurs in about one in every one million people! It is usually diagnosed in middle-aged people and is a situation that manifests itself in form of pains and spasms. Additionally, it gets triggered by noise, stress, and even a light physical touch.

Here's Dion's announcement on Instagram

Scientists have not been able to find its causes yet

Many studies, experiments, and research have been conducted to find out the causes of Stiff-Person Syndrome but to no avail. Even today, scientists have not been able to find what causes this rare disease. However, they have been able to dawn upon the fact that it is a condition of an autoimmune response creating imbalance in the brain and spinal chord.

Symptoms can take several months or years to show up

Stiff-Person Syndrome is like a slow poison. Research reveals that its symptoms can take several months or years at a time to show up. While some remain stable during this process, most people experience worsening health conditions with time. Painful muscle spasms, stiffness around the abdomen, torso, arms, or legs, disturbed sleep, and hunched posture are some common symptoms to check.

Medicines may improve several symptoms including anxiety and muscle stiffness

There are a few oral medicines available that can help ease symptoms for those with Stiff-Person Syndrome. Anti-anxiety and muscle relaxant drugs can come to the rescue to alleviate the painful spasms. Additionally, many studies have shown the efficacy of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) treatment in reducing stiffness, and sensitivity to noise and touch, and improving the body's overall balance to prevent falls.