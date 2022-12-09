Lifestyle

National Pastry Day 2022: 5 recipes you should try today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 09, 2022, 10:42 am 3 min read

Make your day more flavorful with these five pastry recipes

December 9 is celebrated as National Pastry Day in the US. It is an occasion to mark this ancient treat first created by Egyptians. Today, it is one of the most-loved baked goods that is available across the world in a host of sizes, ingredients, and flavors. So to help you commemorate this occasion, here are five pastry recipes you will love.

Eggless pineapple pastry

Sift flour and baking powder into a bowl. To this, add salt, sugar, butter, vanilla, and some water. Add in some yogurt and beat until smooth. Bake for 25 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius. Prepare the layering by creaming sugar. Place the sponge cake and smear it with chopped pineapples. Drizzle the cream, top with whipped cream, and sprinkle some pineapples.

Six layer chocolate pastry

Begin by making six sheets of chocolate sponge cake after baking and trimming. Apply dark chocolate cream and sugar syrup to the first, followed by white chocolate cream and sugar syrup to the second. Repeat the dark chocolate cream for the third and fifth sheets and the white chocolate cream for the fourth and sixth layers. Cut it into slices, and refrigerate to set.

Coffee pastry with mocha icing

Preheat oven to 170 degrees Celsius. Grease and flour a baking pan in the meantime. Now mix flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda in a bowl. Set it aside. Melt some butter in a pan and once done, add coffee with some water. In another bowl, add buttermilk, vanilla, and eggs. Combine the three bowls and bake for 20 minutes. Prepare the frosting.

Here's how you can prepare the mocha frosting

Combine unsalted and softened butter, powdered sugar, instant coffee, cocoa powder, salt, and heavy cream. Once done, smear it on the cake and refrigerate at least for an hour before serving.

Fudgy chocolate pastry

Preheat your oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Sift some flour, baking soda, salt, and cocoa. Grab another bowl to beat in oil, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Add it to the flour mixture along with some yogurt and water. Bake for 30 minutes and let it cool. Prepare frosting by creaming icing sugar, chocolate, vanilla, butter, and cocoa. Layer it on the pastry and serve.

Fresh fruit pastry

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Mix flour, baking soda, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Set aside. Beat in some eggs, vanilla, and butter. Mix well so that all the ingredients combine. Bake for about 20 to 30 minutes or until soft. Prepare frosting by combining icing sugar, vanilla, and butter. Layer it on the pastry, top with your favorite fruits, and serve.