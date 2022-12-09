Lifestyle

Happy birthday Dia Mirza! Check out her fitness secrets

Dia Mirza has managed to maintain a fit physique even at the age of 41

Indian model, actor, and producer Dia Mirza turned 41 on Friday! The former Miss Asia Pacific International made her Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. Extremely strict about her diet and workout routine, the actor follows a sustainable lifestyle that is a secret to her fit physique and flawless glow. Here's revealing her fitness and diet secrets on her birthday.

Mirza is a big fan of meditation

Mirza loves meditation and she believes that it helps in aligning her mind, soul, and body. "Morning meditations are powerful. I try to start and end my day with meditation. Try it! Like I said, it is a superpower I wish everyone should discover," she had said in an interview. She practices it every day whether she is at home or at work.

Mirza works out six days a week

The Deewaanapan actor manages to work out at least six days a week. "My workouts are a mix of stretching, cross-fit and weight training, Pilates, yoga, and kickboxing," she had said in an interview. "My go-to exercises are yoga, stretches, and some freehand exercises like squats, lunges, Surya namaskar, and dhanur asanas. I also do 10,000 steps every day," she added.

The actor switches between functional, weight training, and cardio

In the morning, Mirza practices Brahmari, Anulom Vilom, and other yoga pranayamas along with meditation to calm her mind. Mirza also loves trying out new exercises to rejuvenate her muscles and keep boredom at bay. "I switch between functional training, weight training, and cardio. Sometimes I swim, kickbox, or run," she shared in an interview. She also loves cycling and indulges in it often.

Know about the 'Dus' actor's diet plan

Mirza savors a lot of organic, antioxidant-rich, and anti-inflammatory foods. She begins her day with two glasses of water. Later, she has a bowl of chia seeds soaked in almond milk with pomegranate and blueberries for breakfast. She eats dal, chawal, and sabzi or khichdi for lunch. In the evening, she drinks fruit juice. She ends her day with salad and soup.