Lifestyle

Happy birthday Dino Morea! Sharing his secrets to timeless fitness

Happy birthday Dino Morea! Sharing his secrets to timeless fitness

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 09, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

Dino Morea is synonymous with fitness

The actor turns 47 today! Right from his early days in the modeling world to his journey in Bollywood, Dino Morea is one name that hasn't failed to impress the audience with his sculpted looks. As the actor turns a year older (or should we say a year younger?), let's find out the Raaz behind his ageless and timeless fitness.

Morea has a well-balanced mix of gym, sports, and rest

During an interview, Morea shared that he is currently focusing more on muscle gain, for which he's doing weight training. In addition to this, the heartthrob also revealed that he hits the gym on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday then plays football on Thursday and rests on Friday. He hits the gym again on Saturday and dedicates Sunday to football.

The actor loves to share some 'fitspiration' on his Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by thedinomorea on December 5, 2022 at 5:39 pm IST

Morea's favorite workout is to play a sport

Although the Pyaar Impossible villain does both gym and sport to keep himself fit as a fiddle, he enjoys the latter more. In an interview, the actor shared that his favorite workout is to play a sport and he will pick football over the gym any day. He simply loves to run around, kick the ball, and play in teams.

Ranbir and Ranveer are Dino's playmates!

Instagram post A post shared by thedinomorea on December 5, 2022 at 5:43 pm IST

The 'Aksar' actor is a morning bird when exercising

We all have a favorite time to work out and for Morea, it is the morning! During an interview, the Tom, Dick, and Harry actor said that he prefers waking up early in the morning and finishing his workout. This helps him concentrate better on work during the day. He revealed that evenings are generally tiring for him to give his 100% to fitness.

Morea shares his favorite pre and post workout meals

Morea generally consumes complex carbohydrates with some sugar in them like an apple or banana as a pre-workout snack. After he finishes a sweaty fitness session, the actor indulges in a meal that is rich in proteins. Lean meat options including chicken, fish, or turkey are his usual picks as they offer him his daily need for protein.

Every day, I eat something sweet: Morea

During an interview, Morea revealed that he doesn't follow any diet wherein he needs to cheat. Additionally, he said that he even eats desserts and just about anything without worrying much. Sharing further on this, the actor said that he's blessed with an ectomorph type of body that stays lean even if he eats something sweet.