Secret Santa gifting guide: Here's how and what to gift

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 08, 2022, 05:02 pm 3 min read

Check out these fun gifts you can give to your colleagues as their Secret Santa

December is finally here and it's bringing us a lot of "merry" already. Christmas Day is just around the corner and our excitement to celebrate it is at its peak. And like each year, most offices will organize 'Secret Santa,' giving their employees an opportunity to mix in and yes, exchange gifts secretly. Here's how you can find the right gifts for your pick.

Spy from a distance but don't creep them out

Now that you already know whose Secret Santa you are, it's time to do your homework. As asking directly could spoil the fun, you can spy on them from a distance to discover their likings. No, you don't have to grab a pair of binoculars to creep them out. You can also observe their work desk to gauge their preferences for food, accessories, etc.

Printed socks, mufflers, or mittens are always likable

If you are a Secret Santa of someone who's the fashionista of your office, you may have to work quite a lot to find them something to their liking. However, you can play safe with a pair of quirky and adorable printed socks, mufflers, or mittens. They are stylish, trendy, comfortable, and the perfect addition to one's winter wardrobe.

Bond over some warmth with their favorite tea or coffee

Gifting tea or coffee is not just the most convenient but also quite a personal thing to gift. Find out which kind of tea they prefer, their favorite flavor or variant, and the go-to brand that they order from. If they are a coffee person, find out if they like it mild or intense, and buy them their most-loved dose of caffeine.

Decor stuff is never a gift to not be acknowledged

Signs that they love decor stuff? Well, their work desk probably features more showpieces, plants, and stationery knick-knacks than files and papers. With that said, add to their love of decor by gifting them things they love to bits. From cutesy magnets and creative mugs to fresh plants and beautiful artificial flowers, there's a lot you can consider to make their Xmas memorable.

Surprise them by ordering their favorite food

If you have successfully been able to get information on what they relish the most when it comes to food, you can easily become their favorite Secret Santa ever. Surprise them by ordering their favorite dish from their most-loved restaurant just before lunch break so that they savor it fresh. However, if you are clueless, play safe by ordering some lip-smacking desserts for them.

Personalize things to make it more special

We all enjoy things that offer us a personal touch. With that said, be a good Secret Santa by giving your person a personalized gifting item that they post and boast about on social media! From key chains, mugs, wallets, and eyewear case to notebooks, passport covers, mobile covers, magnets, etc, there are a lot of options you can consider.