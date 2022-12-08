Lifestyle

5 countries where skirts are worn by men

Men started wearing skirts way before it got associated with women's clothing

The garment fastened around men's waist has been in existence for centuries, and oh boy, it looks no less masculine. Many of us know about only Scottish men wearing skirts, or kilts as they call it; however, there are several countries around the world where men do the same. Read on to know in which other countries men wear skirts.

Greece

Greek men wear knee-length skirts called fustanella. It's typically worn for military and ceremonial occasions not only in Greece but also in the Balkans. It was also a popular piece of clothing in Albania, where it was worn by the Royal Guard in the Interbellum era. Both Greece and Albania consider the fustanella to be the national costume of the country.

Japan

In Japan, men wear ankle-length traditional clothing called hakama. It﻿ was adopted from the Chinese imperial court in the 6th Century. This garment is worn over a kimono specially adapted for wearing hakama. Wearing this skirt is considered elite and represents a higher social status. There are different types of hakama. The one which looks more like a skirt is known as lantern hakama.

India

Lungi is an unstitched piece of cloth worn by Indian men. In hot and humid climates, stitched clothes become uncomfortable to wear. So, lungis are typically worn as a piece of casual wear. However, the customs of wearing lungi vary by state. In Tamil Nadu, lungi is known as vesthi and in Punjab it's called tehmat. In Kerala, it becomes mundu or kaili.

Indonesia

Sarong is worn by both men and women in Indonesia. It is also described as a unisex tubular skirt. The cloth is stitched together in a specific way to form a tube shape. A long, brightly colored fabric, a sarong is typically worn on hot sunny days as casual wear. In some places, covering the legs with a sarong is mandatory to enter temples.

Bhutan

Gho is a knee-length belted robe worn by Bhutanese men. Wearing them is a matter of cultural pride for them. In 1989, the government of Bhutan passed a law to make Gho mandatory for civil servants. Men are also required to wear it on formal occasions. Gho was introduced during the 17th Century by Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel to give the Bhutanese a unique identity.