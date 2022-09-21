Lifestyle

Check out birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness secrets here

Written by Sneha Das Sep 21, 2022, 09:31 am 2 min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as the ultimate diva of Bollywood.

One of the most gorgeous actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the diva to have inspired young girls with her style. From playing the iconic character of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to going size zero for the 2008 film Tashan, Kapoor can ace every style and character with ease. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

Yoga Kapoor is a huge fan of yoga

Kapoor likes to follow a holistic workout routine. She loves doing yoga and has been practicing it for the past 10 years. Her personal yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura shared a video on Instagram in 2020 where she was seen performing Surya Namaskar. Kapoor had earlier said in an interview, "Yoga is a part of my soul, a part of me."

Instagram Post Here's the video shared by Sidhpura

Instagram post A post shared by rupal_sidh on September 20, 2022 at 11:04 am IST

Workout The 'Chameli' actor also loves doing cardio and pilates exercises

Apart from practicing yoga daily, the mother of two also loves doing cardio and Pilates exercises and works out six days every week. Her workout routine keeps changing between aerobics, Pilates, kickboxing, and HIIT. Kapoor practices kickboxing with her trainer Drew Neal and believes that it comes with many health benefits. She also lifts heavy weights at the gym to stay fit.

Workout routine Know about Bebo's workout plan

On day one, the Heroine star walks or runs on the treadmill for 20 minutes. Day two is dedicated to her yoga routine. The third day is for rest and recovery. Day four is for a strength training workout and day five is for running or walking on the treadmill for 40 minutes. Day six is for restorative yoga postures or a core workout.

Diet plan All about the star's diet plan

Kapoor starts her morning with soaked almonds or bananas. For lunch, she eats a bowl of curd rice with papad or achaar. On some days, she has roti, paneer sabzi, and dal. Her mid-meal snack includes papaya, peanuts, or roasted makhana. For evening snacks, she has a mango milkshake, litchis, or chivda. For dinner, she eats vegetable pulao, raita, and pudina/palak roti with curd.

Information Kapoor loves gorging on ghee

Although celebrity nutritionist and dietician Rujuta Diwekar takes care of Kapoor's diet, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor loves gorging on ghee in any form possible. Before bedtime, she prefers having a glass of classic Haldi milk with a pinch of nutmeg.