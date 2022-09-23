Lifestyle

Revealing the fitness secrets of 'Venom' star Tom Hardy

Written by Sneha Das Sep 23, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Tom Hardy is known for his fit physique and alpha male roles.

Popularly known for his roles in Venom and Warrior, Tom Hardy has wowed viewers with his alpha male roles and stunning stone-carved body. An avid lover of combat sports, Hardy recently won a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu tournament (blue belt) held by Ultimate Martial Art Championships at Oakgrove School in Milton Keynes, England. Check out the inspiring star's fitness secrets here.

Transformation Hardy's transformation for 'The Dark Knight Rises'

For getting into the character of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy had to work out four times a week to build 30 pounds of brute muscle. He followed a hypertrophy-focused training program and increased his weight from 76 to 90 kilograms. Each session included some isometric exercises and complex movements using barbells, machines, dumbells, and his own body weight.

Workout routine His workout routine

On day one, Hardy focused on his chest and triceps and did barbell bench presses, low cable flies, decline skull pushers, dips, and incline dumbbell chest presses. On day two, targeting his lower body he did barbell squats, deadlifts, leg presses, etc. On day three, he focused on traps and shoulders, and day four was dedicated to his back and biceps.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu Hardy discovered Brazilian jiu-jitsu during his training for 'Warrior'

Hardy discovered the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu during training for his role in the 2011 film Warrior. After that, he developed a liking for the combat sport and continued training after production wrapped. Last weekend, he competed in a grappling competition in Milton Keynes, England. He won all the matches and was awarded a championship in his division.

Diet Know about his diet plan

Hardy eats six meals daily. Meal one includes whole eggs, egg whites, brown toast, and mixed fruits and nuts. His second meal includes lean steak, brown rice, and grilled asparagus. Meal three contains a protein shake and meal four has chicken breast, brown rice, and grilled veggies. Meal five includes a tuna sandwich and the final meal is oatmeal with whey protein and blueberries.