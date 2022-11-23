Lifestyle

Love Japanese cuisine? Try this 15-minute Omurice recipe

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 23, 2022, 05:53 pm 3 min read

A Japanese dish that can be easily prepared with readily available ítems.

A simple and comforting fried rice with diced chicken seasoned with ketchup and topped with a fluffy omelet - omurice or often called omumeshi or omuraisu, is sure to give you a burst of flavor with every bite. And it's surprisingly easy to make. It's the ultimate comfort food for the weekends. Try this super recipe shared by Tomohiro Nishida, Brand Manager, CoCo Ichibanya India.

Ingredients you will need for two servings

For the rice: Two tablespoons butter, half an onion, one carrot, ham cut into half-inch pieces, two cups cooked rice, two tablespoons ketchup, one teaspoon soy sauce, 1/4 cup green peas, one tablespoon chicken stock, salt and pepper to taste, canola or sunflower, or any neutral oil For the omelet: One teaspoon canola or sunflower oil, four eggs, and salt and pepper to taste.

Cook the rice

To make the rice, heat a large skillet over medium-high flame. Add one tablespoon of butter, then onion and carrot. Stir until the onion is translucent and a little browned. Cook for about three minutes. Add ham and cook. Stir until it begins to turn brown, or for about 30 seconds. Now add the cooked rice, and break it up with a wooden spoon.

Season the rice

Add the remaining butter and adjust the heat to medium and cook until the grains are glossy, for about one to two minutes. Stir in ketchup and soy sauce, and cook. Stir for another 30 seconds to caramelize. Stir in the peas to heat through, and deglaze the pan with chicken stock. Remove from heat and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Make rice mounds

Grease a small bowl with canola or sunflower oil. To make a perfect mound of rice, scrape the rice mixture into a small heatproof bowl. Invert a serving plate on top of the bowl of rice, then rotate both so that bowl is sitting inverted on top of the plate. Now, remove the bowl, and you get a perfect dome-shaped rice mound.

Make the omelet

In a small non-stick skillet, or a well-seasoned carbon steel omelet pan, heat half a teaspoon of oil, or just enough to coat the pan, over medium-high flame. Beat two eggs with half a teaspoon of water, until the yolks and whites are completely blended. Season it with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture into the heated pan.

Work with the omelet

Shake and swirl the pan over the heat. Stir constantly with chopsticks or a fork as the eggs cook. When lots of small curds have formed and the eggs are custardy, let it cook undisturbed for about 30 seconds. Run a butter knife or small spatula around the edge of the omelet, and tap the pan firmly against the stove to release the omelet.

Place the omelet on the rice mound

Slide the freshly cooked omelet onto the rice mound you prepared and set aside earlier, with the custardy side down. Use a clean dish towel or paper towel to push the edges of the omelet under the rice. Repeat with the other two eggs for the second omelet. Garnish with a squeeze of ketchup on top and serve right away.