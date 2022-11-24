Lifestyle

Bored of eating leftover food? Try these recipes!

Bored of eating leftover food? Try these recipes!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 24, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

Try these five delicious leftover food recipes today

We all love eating and cooking our favorite food time and again. However, we often tend to waste a lot of it which only makes its way to the trash once we are too bored to eat the same food again. Fret not, you can use these leftover foods to cook something delicious the following day. Check out these easy recipes to know how.

Leftover dal paratha

Add leftover toor dal, wheat flour, Kashmiri red chili powder, salt, yogurt, coriander leaves, and onions in a bowl. Mix well. Knead into a smooth dough, cover it, and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a tawa and drizzle some ghee over it. Scoop out some dough, roll into a ball, flatten it, and cook. Once cooked on both sides, serve hot.

Leftover bread pudding

What to do with those two thick slices of bread no one wants to eat? Make a pudding! Whisk eggs, cream, milk, chocolate syrup, vanilla, and sugar. Place the bread in a large bowl greased with butter. Pour this mixture on it and press it, so that it fully absorbs the liquid. Bake for 45 minutes at 176 degrees Celsius. Cool it and serve!

Leftover rice kheer

Got some rice left from your last dinner? Well, you can make a flavorful kheer aka rice pudding. Add leftover rice to milk and boil. Add raisins, saffron, cardamoms, and sugar to taste. Stir well so that the sugar gets completely dissolved. Now transfer the mixture into a serving dish and top it with your favorite nuts like cashews and almonds before serving.

Leftover rice dosa

Grind leftover rice in a jar for about 30 seconds and then combine it with some semolina (sooji). Add some yogurt and water, and grind further for a few seconds. Transfer it to a bowl and let it rest covered. Later, add some baking soda and mix. Spread the batter on a heated pan, drizzle some ghee, and cook. Your dosa is ready!

Leftover potato bread rolls

Got some potato mash or slices saved from your last meal? Well, you can pair them with your evening tea. Mix some flour, salt, black pepper, chili powder, and water until smooth. Grab a slice of bread, stuff it with the leftover potato, and roll it into a ball. Dunk it in the flour slurry, and deep fry. Serve hot with tea.