5 highly anticipated sci-fi books of 2023

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 23, 2022, 10:37 am 2 min read

These 5 books are a must-read for sci-fi lovers

At the end of every year, Goodreads curates a list of the upcoming books for the new year based on early reviews and the number of readers adding books to their 'want to read' shelves. Prepare to launch yourself into a world of mysteries and innovation with these five highly anticipated science fiction books that are expected to release in 2023.

'Camp Zero' by Michelle Min Sterling

An American building project, Camp Zero sits far north of Canada hiding many secrets. One young woman agrees to travel to Camp Zero to help her climate-displaced mother. Michelle Min Sterling's debut explores how the intersection of gender, class, and migration will impact who and what will survive in a warming world. The book is expected to release on April 4.

'Ascension' by Nicholas Binge

The sudden appearance of a mountain in the middle of the Pacific Ocean leads scientists to a series of jaw-dropping revelations and leaves them rethinking the basic tenets of geology and physics. It's framed by the discovery of Harold Tunmore's unsent letters to his family and the chilling and provocative story they tell. Ascension is expected to hit the stores on April 25.

'The Ferryman' by Justin Cronin

In the utopian archipelago of Prospera, rules are rules. Citizens live in paradise until health sensors, embedded in the flesh, drop below 10 percent. Then they take a ferry ride to the island known as the Nursery, where renewal and rejuvenation are promised. Justin Cronin profiles one particular ferryman, who makes some unpleasant discoveries. The book is expected to release on May 2.

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

Author Yume Kitasei's enthralling sci-fi thriller debut is about a mission into deep space that begins with a lethal explosion. Earth is witnessing an environmental collapse and a single ship carries the last of 80 people out into deep space to repopulate. Unfortunately, the ship witnesses a lethal explosion and three people are dead. 'The Deep Sky' is expected to release on July 18.

'Chain-Gang All-Stars' by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah takes us into the world of prisoners where they compete against their inmates for the ultimate prize - their freedom. Chain-Gang All-Stars is a highly popular, highly controversial profit-raising program inside America's private prison system. Meanwhile, an imminent revolution is simmering just outside the prison gates. This mind-bending thriller is anticipated to release on April 4. Check out more such book recommendations.