Here's everything about Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) workout

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 23, 2022, 06:50 am 2 min read

From meaning to research, here's everything about EMS workout

What if we told you that you could reap the benefits of strength training without actually logging several hours at the gym? Well, it is possible with Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) workout that involves offering stimulation to the muscles that are weak or experience spasms. Once a physical therapy and now a popular workout, it's becoming a growing choice of workout among many celebrities.

It involves wearing a suit fitted with electrodes

During an EMS workout, you wear a suit that features multiple electrodes situated along major muscle groups. While some EMS studios offer the wireless version of this suit, most others affix electrodes that hook up to a machine. It delivers tiny pulses of electricity to the muscles as you work out, making them contract naturally while increasing your training's intensity.

EMS workouts are pretty short, usually lasting for 15-20 minutes

15 minutes may seem like a cakewalk, however, it is actually not when you attempt an EMS workout. Many researchers believe that doing only 15 to 20 minutes of EMS workout can give you the benefits of doing an intense 90-minute workout! Even if you exercise regularly practicing squats and lunges, you can feel more impact with EMS.

It should be done in a studio, under expert supervision

EMS workouts should only be done at a studio designed for it. Additionally, you should perform it under the guidance of an EMS-specialized trainer. This can help you use the device properly and get the maximum benefits out of your workout session. While you may find EMS machines online that can be installed at home, it's best done in a studio to avoid injuries.

Studies reveal that doing EMS can increase strength

A study published in European Journal of Applied Physiology revealed that EMS can increase strength in both healthy people and professional athletes. Although more studies are required to establish its efficacy, many believe that an EMS workout is a good way to stay fit. However, pregnant women and those who have a pacemaker, a seizure disorder, or active blood clots, should avoid it.