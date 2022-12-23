Lifestyle

Here's how you can host a Christmas party at home

Christmas is just a few days away and we cannot keep calm. If you are planning to host a Christmas party this year, then we are here to help you organize it and make the day memorable. From planning the decorations to preparing yummy delicacies, a Christmas house party should make your guests feel cozy and casual. Here's how you can arrange one.

Prepare the guest list and choose the theme

First, make a list of who you want to invite, depending on whether you a throwing a big party or an intimate one with just a few close friends. Send the invites early since the holidays are an extremely busy time for all. Choose a fun theme and color scheme for your party giving out Christmassy vibes and urge your guests to dress accordingly.

Add cozy decor touches

Make sure that the area in your home where you are organizing the party is decluttered and looks tidy to guests. Clear up some space for the dance floor. Make sure that the area has enough seating. Add extra blankets on the sofa and soft pillows on the floor for a cozy feel. Install a Christmas tree and hang a wreath on the door.

Don't forget about the food

Your guests eagerly look forward to the Christmas menu. Therefore, make sure it's perfect and will satisfy their tummy. You can keep fruits and cheese platters, fritters, and mixed nuts, for starters along with some mocktails. Include roasted chicken, rice, creamy soups, pies, and salads for the main course. Don't forget to set up a dessert counter with cakes, cookies, pastries, gingerbread, and candies.

Set the festive vibe with some fun music

Christmas Day is incomplete without music. So, create a playlist beforehand and turn on some music to set the party mood. You can play soft Christmas classics, seasonal music, or even party songs. Search for holiday albums by your favorite contemporary artists and prepare a fun mix-and-match music list. You can also ask your guests to share their favorite tunes and play them.

Plan some fun games and activities

A Christmas party must have some fun games and activities to keep your guests entertained throughout. You can plan a gingerbread decoration contest and set out the necessary materials for the same. You can also set up classic board and card games on the coffee table. Singing Christmas carols together with someone playing an instrument is a great activity to incorporate into your party.