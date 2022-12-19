Lifestyle

5 Christmas party outfit ideas for men

Written by Sneha Das Dec 19, 2022, 04:55 pm 3 min read

These Christmas outfits for men are stylish, trendy and comfortable

Christmas Day is around the corner and it is time to dress up and hit the streets in style. However, why should girls have all the fun when it comes to fashion, when men can rock trendy styles and sleigh the Christmas party? If you are confused about what to wear, we are here to help you out. Here are five ideas for men.

A classic suit jacket with dark-colored chinos

If you are looking for something to wear for your office Christmas party, then a suit jacket with dark-colored chinos is a perfect choice. It will give a formal and classy look. You can wear a crisp white shirt under the jacket. If it's too chilly, wear a dark-colored v-neck sweater inside. Complete your look with black leather shoes and a classic watch.

Printed jumper with trousers

A must-have in your wardrobe, a jumper will keep you warm and cozy during the winter months. Go for a quirky printed jumper with snowman, Santa, or fun movie character-inspired decorations on it to show off your Christmas spirit. Choose festive colors like dark green, red or dark blue to set the vibe. Pair your jumper with pair of beige-colored trousers and casual oxfords.

A chequered flannel shirt with black pants

Flannel shirts are in trend now and they look super cool and chic. The fabric is also naturally warm which makes them perfect for winter﻿. Go for a 100% cotton flannel shirt in a red and white or green and white chequered print. Wear the shirt open with a black t-shirt underneath. Complete your look with white sneakers and a casual fanny pack.

Leather jacket with jeans

A leather jacket is a timeless piece of clothing in your wardrobe that never goes out of style. It is stylish, lightweight, durable, and comfortable and will also keep you warm on chilly Christmas nights. You can go for a classic black or brown-colored leather jacket and pair it up with a simple white t-shirt, blue jeans, and Chelsea boots.

Waistcoat with a white t-shirt and white jeans

If you want to try something different this Christmas and give a traditional and sophisticated touch to your attire, then go for a woven waistcoat that looks classy and is perfect for a casual Christmas party look. You can choose a maroon woven waistcoat and pair it with a white t-shirt, and white jeans. Complete your look with brown mid-top boots.