5 unique places in Argentina you must visit

Dec 19, 2022

Don't miss to witness the natural landscapes at the "End of the world"

Argentina is a fascinating place with a diverse geography that encompasses destinations for every type of traveler. The country features geographical marvels ranging from humid jungles to beautiful coastlines, magnificent mountain peaks to harsh deserts, and gorgeous glacial views. If you are planning to visit Argentina anytime soon, check out these five unique tourist attractions in the country.

El Calafate - Home to the rising glacier

Home to some of the world's most magnificent glacial views and Patagonian plains, El Calafate is a city located on the southern shore of Lago Argentino in the southwest province of Santa Cruz. Just outside the town of El Calafate, you will find a glacier named Perito Moreno that is actually growing. Its ever-shifting icy landscape is popular among hikers.

El Chaltén - Climbers' attraction

The vibrant village of El Chaltén features hiking trails and a rich mountaineering heritage. The village which was founded in 1985 has attracted mountain climbers from around the world. It has increasingly become a favorite destination for those seeking a true offbeat experience In Argentina. While in El Chaltén, trek out to Mount Fitz Roy to catch a glimpse of Laguna de Los Tres.

Wetlands at Ibera - Nature lover's paradise

The Ibera wetlands are located in the central northeast part of Argentina and are surrounded by the neighboring country Uruguay and the rivers Parana and Iguazu. The wetlands are one of the most important and largest freshwater reservoirs in South America. You can engage in a lot of activities like longboat trips, horseback rides, walks through the forest, and wildlife watching at night, here.

Salta and Jujuy - Instagram-worthy destinations

Resting intimately with Bolivia in the north and Chile in the west, Salta and Jujuy are absolutely Instagram-worthy destinations. These destinations are home to the highlands and some of the peaks of the Andes. Explore the Quebrada de las Conchas and venture out to the Hill of Seven Colors when here. Salta is also famous for its neoclassical cathedral and colonial buildings.

Ushuaia - End of the world

The southernmost city in the world, Ushuaia is nicknamed "End of the world." The city is known as a paradise for nature travelers as it has stunning and unique landscapes featuring mountains, glaciers, waterfalls, and the seashore. From Tierra del Fuego National Park, San Juan de Salvamento Lighthouse, and End of the world Museum, to Maritime Museum, Ushuaia city has many places to visit.