Lifestyle

Wondering what to eat after gym? Try these post-workout snacks

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 19, 2022, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Energize yourself with these five healthy snacks after your workout

After an intense workout session, your body needs time and the right nutrition to recover. And this largely depends on what and when you eat after you hit the gym or indulge in physical activity. With that said, check out these five quick, easily available, and nutrient-rich snacks that you can chow down on after burning some calories at the gym.

Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese or paneer is not just abundant with proteins but also features a good amount of water, about 80% of it. By gorging on some cottage cheese, you can help restore the body fluids that you lose out during a fitness session. Snacking on a serving of this delicious snack, paired with some fruits, can also keep you full, thus preventing unhealthy snacking.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is one of the most suitable post-workout snacks that you can grab. A single serving of some non-fat plain Greek yogurt offers about 17 grams of protein. Additionally, it also serves 20% of the daily calcium requirement, which is often lost when we sweat during exercising. You can pair it with fresh berries to make it more healthy and filling.

Boiled eggs

A serving of boiled eggs, along with a toast or omelet can make for an excellent post-workout recovery meal. Eggs are believed to be rich in leucine, an amino acid that helps increase your muscles' metabolism, recovery, and growth. In addition to this, they are also quite low on carbohydrates which makes them all the more suitable to consume after a heavy workout.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are blessed with the goodness of complex carbohydrates and vitamins A, C, and B6. Not just that, they also feature a good amount of dietary fiber, calcium, and magnesium, all of which keep your bones and your muscles strong. From roasted and grilled to mashed or baked, you can snack on them any way you fancy.

Peanut butter sandwiches

Peanut butter is not only delicious but also quite wholesome. It is rich in protein and fiber which can help you feel full and keep your post-workout hunger pangs, cravings, and unhealthy snacking at bay. The calories present in it can help you refuel your fatigued muscles, which makes it worth snacking on after an intense workout session.