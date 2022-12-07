Lifestyle

5 biryani recipes vegetarians can savor

Written by Sneha Das Dec 07, 2022, 11:21 pm 2 min read

These biryani recipes can be had for lunch or dinner

One of the most aromatic Indian rice-based dishes, biryani is the most ordered dish in the country. It is usually made with fragrant whole spices, rice, slow-cooked meat, and eggs. However, various vegetarian versions of biryani are also available now which are made with different vegetables, paneer, or chickpeas. Here are five delicious biryani recipes that vegetarians can savor.

Kathal biryani

Saute cumin seeds in oil. Add onions and ginger-garlic paste and saute well. Add sliced jackfruit or kathal and stir-fry. Add garam masala, coriander powder, green chilies, chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt, and cook well. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves and mix well. Layer with rice, then the vegetable mixture and the rice again. Cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Vegetable dum biryani

Saute chopped onions in oil. Add cinnamon, bay leaf, cumin seeds, elaichi, and star anise, and mix. Add ginger-garlic paste, carrots, cauliflower, peas, beans, and potatoes, and cook well. Add pepper, red chili powder, salt, biryani masala, and yogurt, and cook well. Layer rice in a bowl, add the veggies, and repeat the process. Garnish with dry fruits and fried onions and serve.

Makhni paneer biryani

Saute paneer, salt, and pepper in ghee. Saute cinnamon, black cardamom, black peppercorns, mace, and cloves in ghee. Add green chilies, ginger, garlic, and onions, and fry. Add turmeric powder, cumin-coriander powder, tandoori masala, sugar, cardamom powder, and tomato puree, and simmer. Add cream, cashew paste, salt, and paneer and let it simmer. Layer rice and paneer alternatively, and cook for 25 minutes. Enjoy!

Mushroom biryani

Boil soaked rice along with jeera, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, star anise, and cinnamon. Saute jeera, bay leaf, star anise, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, sliced onions, and ginger-garlic paste in oil. Add tomatoes, green chilies, biryani masala, and red chili powder and mix well. Add yogurt and sliced mushrooms and saute well. Add drained rice, water, and salt, mix and cook well. Serve hot.

Soyabean biryani

Saute cumin seeds, chopped onions, cinnamon, bay leaves, cardamom, and cloves in ghee. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, green chilies, and salt, and cook. Add coriander-cumin seeds powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder and saute well. Then add soya chunks and rice and cook. Add coconut milk, mint leaves, and water, mix and boil the mixture. Cover and cook. Garnish with fried onions.