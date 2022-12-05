Lifestyle

Foods to avoid after you hit 40

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 05, 2022

Your 60-year-old self will thank you for avoiding these foods.

As you age, it is important to pay attention to your diet. Food helps us in sustaining life and growth, and the quality of life depends on what we eat or don't eat. Turning 40s often comes with a plethora of lifestyle and dietary habit changes. To maintain good health, you should avoid these five foods and drinks:

Processed meat

Diets having processed meat have been linked to high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, and a greater risk of diabetes. Men are at a higher risk of prostate cancer when they consume meats cooked at high temperatures as this is often carcinogenic. Processed meat contains unhealthy fat that has an impact on the hydration of the body. This promotes the early onset of wrinkles.

Fruit juices

Fruit juices may seem healthy, but they aren't as healthy as whole fruits. This is because the beneficial fiber has already been removed. This can spike the sugar level, especially for men with diabetes and gout. Fruits juice can be consumed in limited amounts, but ensure that it must never serve as a replacement for fresh fruits.

Protein shakes

Protein shakes and whey products might be a healthy choice for young gym-goers, but for the over-40 body, natural proteins are the only alternative if you want to bulk up. Many of these commercially-made protein products are wrought with artificial additives, flavorings, added sugars, hydrogenated oils, and other preservatives. Skinless chicken, chickpeas, or beans are a good source of natural protein.

Fast foods

While it's excusable to sometimes eat fast foods when you are young, it is a definite no-no when you hit your 40s. When you eat fast food, your appetite for it increases even more. So, it is wise to just avoid it altogether. Fast food contains lots of trans fats and sugar which lead to type-2 diabetes and insulin resistance.

White rice

This is the most popular food in India since almost every Indian eats white rice or rice products daily. White rice is a refined carbohydrate that has been stripped of all fiber and nutrients. White rice digests quickly and the high glycemic index in them can lead to abnormally high blood sugar levels, which causes fats to build up around your waistline.