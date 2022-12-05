Lifestyle

5 styles of wristwatches every woman must own

5 styles of wristwatches every woman must own

Written by Sneha Das Dec 05, 2022, 01:58 pm 2 min read

These watches will make you look chic and stylish

One of the most important yet stylish accessories you can own is a wristwatch that adds sophisticated detail to a lady's style and elegance. Wristwatches went through several evolutions and now you can get them in super-trendy styles with multiple technical advancements. A high-quality wristwatch also makes you more confident by increasing feelings of self-worth. Ladies, here are five watches you must own.

Leather band watches

One of the most classic watches to have in your collection, leather band watches never go out of style and can be worn for both formal and casual occasions. These watches have interchangeable straps available in a variety of colors, and you can change them according to your outfit. However, avoid exposure to moisture or direct water to make them last longer.

Metal band watches

Metal strap watches are a must-have as they are more durable and look chic. The bands are usually made of stainless steel and available in shades of silver, rose gold, or gold. The silver ones can be styled with casual and formal wear while the rose-gold and gold ones can be styled for dressier or traditional occasions. They are also more resilient.

Smartwatches

One of the most trendy and super-cool watches to own, smartwatches are preferred by both women and men. They are more powerful than regular watches and give a sporty look. Apart from displaying time, they also come with features like easy navigation, calling, tracking your sleep cycle, counting your steps, checking notifications, checking oxygen level, etc. They are perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Bangle watches

Bangle or bracelet watches are perfect for those who equally love jewelry and watches to look graceful. They also look feminine and go with almost every outfit, especially Indian wear. You can select one with gold detailing or embellishments like pearls, gems, or even diamonds. They are a great accessory to even wear at your wedding for a classic statement look.

Chronograph watches

Fun, bold, and stylish, chronograph watches are a special type that combines the style of a display watch with a stopwatch. These watches have multiple sub-dials that measure seconds, minutes, hours, and tenths of a second. A powerful fashion statement, these watches can be started, stopped, and returned to zero as well. They are the perfect fusion of functionality and style.