5 best jeans for different body shapes

Written by Sneha Das Aug 19, 2022, 06:34 pm 3 min read

Choose your jeans according to your body shape for the perfect fit.

A good pair of jeans is one of the staple pieces of clothing in your wardrobe. However, finding the perfect jeans with the right fit according to your body shape can be overwhelming. From high-rise, mid-rise, and low-rise to mom jeans, flared jeans, and boyfriend jeans, you can find several fits and styles. Here are five types of jeans for different body shapes.

Elongating the figure Boot cut jeans for apple-shaped body

Apple body shape has a small waist where they carry the most amount of weight, slim legs, and a flatter bum. The upper part of their body is in proportion with their lower half. In order to elongate the figure, go for bootcut jeans with a mid-rise waistband and elasticized waist. They balance out your wider mid-section by flaring at the bottom.

Balancing beautiful curves High-rise skinny jeans for hourglass figure

The hourglass body shape is one of the most common shapes among women. This body shape has wider hips and shoulders with a narrower waist. Your legs and upper body are proportionate with rounded buttocks. High-rise skinny jeans are the best fit for you. They sit right at the natural waist, elongate your legs, and balance out your beautiful curves.

Straighter leg fit Flared jeans for pear-shaped body

If you have wide hips, small shoulders, small to medium-sized breasts, and your torso is smaller than your lower body, then you have a pear-shaped body type. Pear-shaped bodies have small and defined waists. You can invest in a good pair of low-rise flared jeans in a dark-wash color. They offer a straighter leg fit, widening just below your knees and elongating your legs.

Small trim figure High-waisted ankle-cropped jeans for petite body types

If you have a small trim figure and are five feet three inches or shorter, then you have a petite body type. Petite women come in all shapes and sizes, both skinny and curvy. Petite body types often face problems with the length of jeans. You can invest in high-waisted ankle-cropped jeans that will create the illusion of longer legs and an elongated figure.

Equal measurements Boyfriend jeans for straight body type

Popularly known as the athletic or rectangular body type, a straight body type has equal measurements for all sections of your body. These body shapes do not have a well-defined waistline, making them look straight. You can choose boyfriend jeans to create an illusion of a curvier figure. You can go for a slouchy fit with a mid to high-rise for more waist definition.