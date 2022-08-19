Lifestyle

Here's how you can choose the perfect cleanser

Written by Sneha Das Aug 19, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

A face cleanser is an important product in your everyday skincare regime.

Facial cleansing is a vital step in one's skincare routine to maintain a proper level of hydration of the skin. It helps in removing impurities like dirt and excess oil, leaving your skin healthy, soft, and glowing. Choosing the right cleanser for your skin type can be a daunting task. But say no more as here's how you can grab the perfect one.

The first step Determine your skin type

If you have dry skin, buy a face cleanser with a non-foaming and milky texture containing hydrating ingredients like aloe vera extract or hyaluronic acid. People with oily skin can buy one with a foaming texture containing ingredients like AHA, benzoyl peroxide, or salicylic acid. Combination skin beauties can choose a clear, gentle, and gel-like cleanser containing mild chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs.

Variety Know about different types of cleansers

Gel cleansers are great for oily and acne-prone skin as they instantly tighten the epidermis and unclog your pores. Foam cleansers deeply cleanse your skin, eliminate oil, and remove makeup layers while rejuvenating dull and greasy skin. Loaded with moisturizing ingredients, cream cleansers are perfect for dry, sensitive, and mature skin. Perfect for all skin types, oil-based cleansers remove makeup, dirt, grease, and sebum.

Redflags What type of cleansers you should stay away from?

Always read the ingredients of a cleanser as it may include substances that are harmful to your skin. If you have oily skin, it's important to avoid cleansers that contain alcohol or oil as these can make your condition worse. Avoid cleansers that contain sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, or phthalates as these toxic chemicals can strip off your skin's natural oils and cause damage.

Cleansing steps How to perfectly cleanse your face?

Warm the cleanser between your palms to activate the ingredients of the product. Use gentle circular motions and massage the cleanser on your face to stimulate detoxification and blood flow. Also, cleanse the area behind the ears and your neck. Use lukewarm water to wash it off, followed by a splash of cold water. Pat dry with a towel and moisturize your skin.

Information How often should you cleanse your face?

You must cleanse your face using a gentle cleanser at least twice a day since your skin produces oil and sebum throughout. This will give you clear skin to flaunt and allow other ingredients to absorb properly.