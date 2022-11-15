Lifestyle

Savor these 5 delicious, lesser-known healthy fruits indigenous to India

Check out these five lesser-known fruits from across India

When it comes to flavor and nutrition rolled into one, there is absolutely nothing that can replace fruits. However, did you know that there are more than 2,000 varieties of fruits in the world, including the lesser-known ones? Well, speaking of these obscure types, India has many lesser-known fruits that you should know and savor. Here are five of them.

With edible seeds Camachile

Camachile is also known as jungli jalebi or kodukkapuli as it resembles the Indian sweet treat jalebi. It is commonly found in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. This lesser-known fruit features around 10 edible black seeds that are used in curries. Its pulp, on the other hand, can be eaten raw or made into a drink.

Sweet and spicy Ambarella

Ambarella grows in the tropical regions of India and is also commonly called golden apples or jew plums. Sweet and spicy, this fruit can be eaten both ripe and unripe. When this delicious fruit is unripe, it is usually green, crispy in texture, and sour to taste. However, it turns yellow, juicy, and sweet when it ripens. Additionally, it has a pleasant floral aroma.

Cure for anemia Carandas cherry

Also called karondas, this fruit is heavily used in making jams and sweet pickles. It is commonly grown in Bihar, West Bengal, and the Nilgiri Hills. When it comes to its nutritional benefits, this fruit is used to treat various skin issues. It helps improve digestion, by healing conditions like constipation, diarrhea, and stomach ache. It is also a great cure for anemia.

Used to make toddy Targola

The flesh of this fruit is similar to that of litchi in texture and it tastes similar to fresh coconut. Rich in vitamin B, iron, and calcium, it is also called taal, ice apple, or sugar palm fruit. Additionally, this fruit is used in making toddy, an Indian alcoholic beverage and is abundant with phosphorus, zinc, and vitamins A and C.

Cooling properties Falsa

Boasting a flavor that's both sweet and sour, falsa is also called Indian sherbet berries. It is known for its cooling properties, which makes it the perfect summer fruit to indulge in. Besides that, it is extremely rich in nutrients including potassium, magnesium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin C. Grown throughout India, this fruit helps in treating cuts, eczema, and many other skin infections.