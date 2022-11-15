Lifestyle

5 essential reads before you adopt a dog

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 15, 2022, 03:15 pm 3 min read

Read these engaging books before you adopt a pup

Owning a dog is one of life's greatest joys, but more than that it is a huge responsibility. It is true that dogs are our best friends, but that does not mean they think the same way as us. So, if you are thinking of adopting a dog or are a new pet parent, here are five engaging books to get insights into their world.

Dog science 'Inside of a Dog' by Alexandra Horowitz

Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know by Alexandra Horowitz takes us through the science of dogs and breaks it down for average pet parents to understand how dogs see the world. The author talks about how dogs perceive their environment through their various senses. It's a great read for understanding how we can be better companions to them.

Humane training 'Perfect Puppy in 7 Days' by Dr. Sophia Yin

Perfect Puppy in 7 Days: How to Start Your Puppy Off Right by Dr. Sophia Yin challenges the predominant notion that you need to be an alpha to your dog and establish dominance to inculcate good manners. Instead, the book advocates for humane training through positive reinforcement. You will find tips on teaching basic obedience, house training, and crate training inside the book.

Communication 'Bones Would Rain From the Sky' by Suzanne Clothier

Bones Would Rain From the Sky: Deepening Our Relationships With Dogs by Suzanne Clothier talks about how our dogs interpret our actions through their candid brains, and how we should communicate with dogs to have trusting and happy relationships with them. Clothier demonstrates that by approaching situations from a dog's perspective, we can make real signs of progress in training them better.

Affection training 'Don't Shoot the Dog!' by Karen Pryor

Don't Shoot the Dog!: The New Art of Teaching and Training by Karen Pryor explains how "affection training" is a more convenient way to encourage behavior modification in dogs. The book is a guide for using positive reinforcement in training dogs. Pryor believes that dogs are trained best when they still are puppies. In this book, he advocates for early puppy socialization.

Intelligence 'The Genius of Dogs' by Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods

The Genius of Dogs: How Dogs Are Smarter Than You Think by Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods has some really interesting information about how each dog's personality is as individual as humans. The authors explain how dogs have the ability to understand both our body language and our vocabulary to figure out the human world around them.