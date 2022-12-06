Lifestyle

5 health benefits of apricots

Written by Sneha Das Dec 06, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

Apricots are loaded with nutritional benefits

Also known as Armenian plums, apricots are stone fruits that have a sweet and sour flavor. Often used in jams, pies, and savory dishes, these round and yellow fruits are loaded with nutritional benefits. An excellent source of vitamins A and C, potassium, fiber, and protein, apricots help in weight loss, improve digestion, and boost eye health. Here are five health benefits of apricots.

Boosts your skin health

Loaded with essential phytonutrients, and vitamins A and C, apricots are great for your skin health and prevent several harmful skin infections. The vitamin C found in these fruits helps neutralize free radicals which protect your skin against UV damage and environmental pollutants. It also contains beta-carotene that protects your skin against sunburns. The antioxidants in it prevent aging signs like wrinkles.

Promotes eye health

Vitamins A and E found in apricots help improve your eye health. The vitamin A in it helps prevent night blindness while vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that protects your eyes from free radical damage. Apricots also contain carotenoids including zeaxanthin and lutein that protect your eyes from oxidative stress and other harmful infections and help maintain good vision.

Improves your digestive health

A good source of dietary fiber, apricots help improve your digestive functions and clean out the intestines regularly which keeps gastrointestinal diseases at bay. The fiber in it adds bulk to your stool and promotes healthy bowel movements, thereby preventing constipation and bloating. The fat-soluble retinol found in apricot helps the fruit to dissolve in the body easily, ensuring easy and smooth nutrient absorption.

Strengthens your bones

Rich in calcium, apricots help in bone formation and development. These healthy fruits are also loaded with potassium which helps in the proper absorption and uniform distribution of calcium. One whole apricot contains 1,380 milligrams of potassium. Apricots contain other essential minerals like manganese, copper, and iron that play an important role in bone metabolism and prevent bone-related diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis.

Good for your hair

Loaded with vitamin E, apricot helps in healthy hair growth, prevents hair fall, and makes it strong and shiny. It also helps treat dry scalp and dandruff that can cause itchiness and inflammation. The omega-9 fatty acids and oleic acid found in apricots restore the moisture of your hair, hydrates your scalp, and make your mane bouncy, soft, lively, and smooth.