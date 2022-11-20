Lifestyle

Reasons to add mulethi oil to hair, skin care routine

Mulethi oil is a one-shot remedy and preventive medicine for your hair and skin

Mulethi, or licorice, is a traditional natural herb found in many parts of Europe and Asia, especially in the Indian sub-region. Mulethi oil is a one-shot remedy and preventive medicine for your hair and skin. An array of vitamins, bioactive constituents, volatile oils, etc., makes mulethi an effective medicinal herb. Read on to know its various health benefits.

Healing effect Reduces inflammation in skin

The skin's protective shield can get damaged due to exposure to pollution, sunlight, an imbalanced diet, and a sedentary lifestyle. It covers up for the lack of nutrients in your diet. However, the anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of mulethi extracts are known for calming and soothing easily irritated skin. It also helps decrease swelling, redness, and itching and in healing wounds by easing inflammation.

Melanin treatment Cleanses and brightens skin

Packed with essential flavonoids known as glabridin, the licorice extracts are quite effective in fighting discoloration of the skin. This natural herb also contains another active compound known as liquiritin, which assists in fading out dark spots. It also helps improve skin tone and make the texture smoother. Applying mulethi oil on your patchy underarms cleanses the patches effectively and lightens the hyperpigmentation.

Hydration Keeps skin hydrated and treats fungal infections

An essential part of mulethi roots, glycyrrhizin helps moisturize the skin and allows it to retain it for a long time. The lichochalcone in mulethi helps regulate the oil production of the skin, making it a perfect skincare ingredient for those with oily skin. It also helps treat skin issues like eczema, contact and allergic dermatitis, and psoriasis by producing the effect of hydrocortisone.

UV protection Combats skin damage from sunlight

Excessive exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays could lead to dark patches and dullness in the skin. Moreover, free radicals on the skin cells could worsen the issues. Mulethi contains a skin-lightening agent, glabrene, which prevents tyrosinase enzyme synthesis. These enzymes darken the skin after long exposure to the sun. Mulethi extracts help prevent the release of excess melanin, thereby lightening the skin.

Healthier hair Treats hair problems

Mulethi is extremely good for your hair's health, as it combats hair fall, treats dandruff, encourages hair growth, and fights premature graying of hair. Licorice oil can help to stimulate hair growth by stimulating the flow of blood to the scalp, which can aid in hair growth. Licorice can act as a moisturizer and help to hydrate the scalp for healthier hair growth.